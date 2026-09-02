Ghana's Ministry of the Interior published the full list of requirements foreigners must submit for a fresh work permit application

The list includes documents from both the applicant and the company intending to employ them, covering legal, financial, and personal records

Married applicants with Ghanaian spouses must provide additional documents, including a marriage certificate and a letter of support

Ghana's Ministry of the Interior has outlined 10 official requirements that foreign nationals must fulfil before obtaining a work permit to legally work in the country.

The requirements are listed on the ministry's e-services portal and apply to individuals making a fresh work permit application, covering both the applicant and the organisation intending to hire them.

Ghana gives the requirements for foreigners before they can get the work permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ghana work permit: Documents foreigners must submit

According to the federal government, below are the ten requirements foreigners must meet before getting a work permit:

Foreign applicants are required to submit an application letter from either themselves or the employing organisation Alongside a curriculum vitae and relevant educational certificates. A letter of appointment from the company must also be included. On the employer's side, the organisation must provide its certificate of company registration, a document outlining the objects of the company A certificate of commencement of business Audited financial accounts, A valid tax clearance certificate. Where the applicant will be working within a government establishment, a letter of support from that establishment is also mandatory. Foreign nationals who are married to Ghanaian citizens must present a valid marriage certificate Where applicable, a letter of support from their Ghanaian spouse.

Additional notes on eligibility

The ministry has not specified a single deadline for submissions, and the portal does not state a processing timeline for fresh applications. Applicants are advised to consult the ministry's official channels for guidance specific to their circumstances.

The publication of these requirements offers a clear framework for foreigners planning to work in Ghana legally, reducing ambiguity around what documents employment-related visa processes demand. Prospective applicants can view the full list of requirements directly on the Ghana Ministry of the Interior's official portal.

Ghana publishes lists of banned goods

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ghana's government released a list of goods that are completely banned from being imported into the country by anyone.

The banned items range from diseased animal carcasses and counterfeit money to dangerous weapons and obscene articles.

Source: Legit.ng