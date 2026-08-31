The Supreme Council for Shari'ah in Nigeria voiced concern over the continued detention of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai is facing separate charges from the ICPC and DSS over alleged fraud, abuse of office, and unlawful phone tapping

The Council urged authorities to follow due process and warned that arbitrary actions could erode public trust in Nigerian institutions

The Supreme Council for Shari'ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has spoken out over the ongoing detention of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, urging relevant authorities to respect due process and avoid any conduct that could be interpreted as politically motivated persecution.

In a statement signed by the Council's Secretary General, Nafiu Baba Ahmad, the SCSN said El-Rufai is entitled to his fundamental rights as a Nigerian citizen and must be presumed innocent until a court rules otherwise. The group said adherence to the rule of law is non-negotiable and must apply equally to all citizens regardless of their standing in society.

Charges against El-Rufai

El-Rufai is currently standing trial before the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on a nine-count amended charge. The allegations include abuse of office, fraud, irregular award and execution of public contracts, money laundering, conferring undue advantage, and unlawful handling of public funds during his time as Kaduna State governor.

Separately, the Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a five-count amended charge against him, accusing him of unlawfully recording telephone conversations linked to National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

SCSN's warning to authorities

While making clear that the Council does not tolerate criminal behaviour by anyone, the SCSN said the circumstances surrounding El-Rufai's case raise questions about whether established legal procedures are being properly followed. It warned that arbitrary actions by state institutions, particularly those perceived as politically driven, risk undermining public confidence in those same institutions.

The Council called on all relevant authorities to act strictly within the limits of the law and to ensure that the pursuit of the case does not cross into what it described as persecution.

Source: Legit.ng