A video captured the dramatic moment an evangelist arrived at a traditionalist's doorstep to preach and was met with an unexpected response

The traditionalist stormed out of her home carrying native items after the evangelist began preaching at her door

The viral clip shared by Gossipmill on Instagram shows the evangelist fleeing at full speed from the property

An evangelist got far more than she bargained for when she turned up at a traditionalist's home to share her faith.

She found herself running for her life in a scene that has since gone viral on social media.

Evangelist makes U-turn as traditionalist storms out with native items. Photo credit: @Gossipmill/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The video, shared by Gossipmill on Instagram, captures the dramatic moment that unfolded after the evangelist approached the traditionalist's doorstep and began preaching.

Rather than listening politely or simply asking her to leave, the woman she had come to convert came out fighting in her own way, emerging from her home armed with native items, the tools of her own spiritual practice.

Traditionalist Confronts Evangelist at Her Door

The clip shows the traditionalist storming out of her house, native items in hand, and advancing towards the evangelist with full intent.

What followed needed no explanation. The evangelist abandoned all composure and took off at considerable speed, putting as much distance as she could between herself and the property.

Street evangelism is a common sight across Nigeria, with preachers routinely knocking on doors and approaching strangers in markets, buses, and residential areas to share the Christian faith.

It is far less common, however, for the preacher to end up on the receiving end of a spiritual confrontation.

See the post below:

Pastor runs away to prank members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor used a prank to pass his message of not being fearful and almost all his members fell for it.

In a video, the clergyman suddenly ran away from the pulpit as his members followed suit, thinking the church is in danger.

Source: Legit.ng