New Zealand Immigration has published updated rules on which children qualify as dependants on a parent's temporary visa

Children who are aged 20 and above face a different set of conditions that affect whether they can join their parents in New Zealand

The rules distinguish between children aged 18 to 19 and those who are younger, with specific conditions attached to each group

New Zealand Immigration has set out clear age boundaries that determine whether a child can be included in a parent's application for a visitor or student visa.

According to guidance published by New Zealand Immigration, a child qualifies as a dependant if they are 19 years old or younger, are single, and rely on the parent for financial support.

New Zealand shares age limit for children joining parents on a temporary visa. Photo Credit: Michael Bradley

Source: Getty Images

Children aged 18 or 19 face one additional condition: they must not have children of their own.

New Zealand: Who qualifies as a dependant?

Parents applying for a primary or secondary student visa, or a visitor visa, can include children who meet all three of the criteria above. The financial support requirement means that children who are already self-sufficient may not qualify, even if they fall within the age range.

For children aged 18 or 19, having a child of their own disqualifies them from being listed as dependants, regardless of whether they meet the other conditions.

New Zealand: What happens when a child turns 20?

Once a child reaches the age of 20, the rules change significantly. Parents cannot add them to a visitor or student visa application, and those children cannot use their relationship with a parent as the basis for their own visitor or student visa.

If such a child wants to live in New Zealand alongside their parent, they must apply for a visa independently, through whichever immigration pathway they personally qualify for.

The guidance makes clear that the relationship between parent and child, on its own, carries no immigration weight for those aged 20 and above when it comes to temporary visas of this type.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand shared the age limit for foreigners seeking its skilled residence visa.

New Zealand's salary requirement for quick PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand shared the salary requirement for foreigners seeking a quick permanent residency.

According to Immigration New Zealand, the Green List is a catalogue of occupations that the country has identified as priority areas, grouped into two tiers based on skill level.

Tier 1 positions offer applicants a direct pathway to permanent residence, while those in Tier 2 roles must first secure a Work to Residence Visa before advancing further.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng