Kefas Gyurison, a Maths and Physics teacher at a tutorial centre in Abuja, opened up about teaching for passion despite receiving very low pay

Gyurison used storytelling to teach WAEC and JAMB students and challenged his brightest pupils to chase First Class grades at university

One year after his students gained university admission, a former student sent him a screenshot that left him emotional

Kefas Gyurison, a Maths and Physics teacher at a tutorial centre in Abuja, took to X to share a moment that made every low-paid hour feel worth it, a former student's First Class result from the University of Abuja.

Writing on the platform, Gyurison described how he spent a year preparing secondary school students for WAEC and JAMB at the centre, accepting wages that barely reflected his effort. What kept him showing up, he said, was genuine love for the work itself.

Maths teacher receives first class result screenshot from student he taught. Photo credit: @KefasGyurison/X.

Source: Twitter

The Teacher Who Taught With Stories

Rather than stick to textbook drilling, Gyurison leaned on storytelling to make complex subjects come alive in the classroom.

The approach connected with his students, and certain faces began to stand out, those who sat forward, answered questions, and absorbed everything he threw at them.

He began pulling those students aside and urging them to treat their academics as a serious investment. He told them scholarships were real, that academic excellence opened doors, and that results compounded over time.

He admitted, with a laugh, that the advice may have landed awkwardly given his own circumstances at the time.

"The advice probably didn't make much sense to some of them because, obviously, here I was, their teacher, with all my academic excellence, and I hadn't really gone anywhere yet," he wrote.

He was, however, holding out hope for his own scholarship prospects while delivering that message.

When his students eventually sat the JAMB examination, many performed well enough to secure university placements.

Before they left, Gyurison gave them one final challenge: hit a First Class grade point average every semester, and he would reward them with a gift.

Student Delivers a 4.56 GPA After One Semester

A year on, one of those students made good on his challenge. She messaged him with a screenshot of her 100-level results from the University of Abuja's Faculty of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences for the 2025/2026 first semester.

The result showed a Grade Point Average of 4.56, with standout scores including 90 in General Biology I, 85 in General Biology Practical I, and 85 in Communication in English.

Across ten courses and 18 credit units, she earned a cumulative weighted grade point of 82.

Gyurison said seeing the result filled him with a satisfaction that was difficult to put into words.

"Sometimes, you don't realise the impact you're making until someone comes back to show you the result. I'm so proud of her," he wrote.

Reactions as teacher posts mentee's result

Reactions to his post came quickly from people who found the story genuinely moving.

Ademola asked:

"Can I send my result too sir?"

Okiki said:

"She’s for my school. Congratulations to her."

David added:

"Make sure to send the gift. May God bless you."

See the post below:

Retired teacher's daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man cried out on social media after seeing his daughter's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

According to the heartbroken father, he personally prepared his daughter for the examination and can't believe her score.

Source: Legit.ng