People facing US deportation in 2026 wait very different lengths of time depending on whether they are detained or free during the process

The US immigration court system is carrying a backlog of over 3.7 million cases, which is pushing timelines far beyond what many people expect

Several key stages determine how long a removal case lasts, and missing even one hearing can set a case back by months or years

For anyone who has received a Notice to Appear from US immigration authorities, the most urgent question is rarely about legal strategy. It is about time: how long before a final decision is made?

The answer in 2026 depends heavily on one factor above all others — whether the person is being held in immigration detention or is free while their case proceeds.

Immigration detention speeds removal cases as courts prioritize urgent timelines. Photo credit: Aaron Schwartz / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Detained vs. non-detained cases

For people held in detention, removal cases typically conclude within two to six months. Courts treat these cases as urgent because the government is paying to house the individual and their freedom is directly at stake.

For those not in detention, the same process stretches far longer. In 2026, the average non-detained removal case takes two to four years from start to finish, and some run even longer depending on the court location and the complexity of what is being argued.

How the process unfolds

Proceedings begin the moment the Department of Homeland Security files a Notice to Appear with an immigration court. The individual then receives a date for an initial master calendar hearing, which is a short procedural appearance lasting roughly 10 to 15 minutes.

Most cases require two to three of these hearings before a full merits hearing is scheduled. Each hearing can be spaced weeks or months apart.

The merits hearing is where the full case is argued before a judge. Getting to this stage is typically the longest wait in the entire process.

In busy courts, non-detained individuals can wait between one and three years after their last master calendar hearing before a merits date becomes available. Once the hearing takes place, the judge may deliver a decision on the same day or take up to 90 days to issue a written ruling.

If either side appeals to the Board of Immigration Appeals, the review alone can take six to 18 months. A further challenge at the federal circuit court level adds another one to two years.

Master calendar hearings set the stage for lengthy waits before merits hearings. Photo credit: Petersen-Clausen

Source: Getty Images

Why the backlog keeps growing

As of early 2026, the US immigration court system is managing a backlog of more than 3.7 million cases. Courts remain significantly understaffed relative to that volume, and cases are routinely rescheduled for a range of reasons, including attorneys needing more preparation time, pending background checks, or judicial scheduling conflicts.

Cases involving asylum claims or criminal history take the longest, since they demand more evidence, deeper legal research, and more time before the judge.

What can shorten the wait

According to Law Office Immigration, legal advisers consistently point to a few steps that help avoid unnecessary delays: securing an attorney early, collecting supporting documents before deadlines arrive, keeping a current address registered with the court, and attending every scheduled hearing without exception.

An in absentia deportation order issued after a missed hearing can erase months of progress and is difficult to reverse.

Traveller shares unusual immigration process

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ike Aguata, a Nigerian traveller returning to the United States, stumbled upon one of the lesser-known features of international travel when he discovered that full US immigration and customs processing was available right inside Dublin Airport.

Sharing the experience on X (@Ike_Obiora) on 27 August 2026, Aguata described the moment he walked into a section of Dublin Airport and felt as though he had already crossed the Atlantic.

Source: Legit.ng