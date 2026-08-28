A Nigerian woman married to an American man shared how she secured a U.S. passport for her Nigeria-born son

The mother documented the steps she followed, including obtaining a CRBA that formally recognised her son's U.S. citizenship

Her TikTok post drew mixed reactions, with some questioning whether the process needed to be shared publicly

A Nigerian woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how she successfully obtained a United States passport for her son, who was born in Nigeria, in under three months.

The woman, known on TikTok as @changmi_stylishpetite, is married to an American man. In a multi-slide video posted in July 2026, she walked her followers through the process she followed to have her Nigerian-born son recognised as a U.S. citizen and issued a passport.

Woman Who Married American Man Gets Son's U.S Passport After Giving Birth in Nigeria, Shares Process

Source: TikTok

The CRBA and Passport Application Process

The first major step in the process involved applying for a Consular Report of Birth Abroad, commonly known as a CRBA. This is the document issued by U.S. embassies or consulates abroad that formally establishes a child's U.S. citizenship when they are born outside the country to at least one American parent.

After attending the CRBA appointment at the embassy, the family then proceeded with the passport application, paying the required fees and attending a separate passport appointment. For a child's first U.S. passport, both parents are generally required to appear in person. Where one parent is unable to attend, a notarised consent form is typically required alongside other documents.

A few weeks after the appointment, her son received both his CRBA and his U.S. passport, completing the entire process within three months of his birth.

See the TikTok post below:

Nigerians React to the Viral Post

The post attracted significant attention online, with viewers raising a range of questions and opinions about the process and its implications.

LarryCool said:

"Posts like this are probably why folks keep tweaking these policies. Not everything needs to go online. There's really nothing special here that needs to be posted for everyone to see."

Vee said:

"Sis please who did the application is it you or the father and what website did you do it"

ja-la-ski said:

"But the passport will still have country of birth - Nigeria, thereby barring the child from being eligible to become a US president in the future, right?"

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng