Popular Islamic musician Saoti Arewa was filmed dancing closely with a woman at a burial reception held in Gbagada, Lagos

The video went viral online, with many questioning whether such behaviour was appropriate for a well-known Islamic figure

Fuji star Alao Malaika was performing at the event when the moment occurred, with band members visibly reacting to the scene

Popular Islamic musician Alhaji Abdul-Salam Azeez Abiodun Ajiroba, widely known as Saoti Arewa, has found himself at the centre of an online storm after a video from a burial reception surfaced on social media.

In the clip, which has since spread widely, Saoti Arewa was seen dancing in close proximity to a woman while making a suggestive gesture towards her chest area. The moment drew visible reactions from those nearby at the event.

Saoti Arewa’s dance with woman leaves fans divided as outrage grows. Credit: @saotiarewa

Source: Instagram

The reception was organised in honour of his in-law, Alhaji Abdul Fafiu Atanda, and took place at The Beverly International Event Centre in Gbagada, Lagos State.

Alao Malaika Was Performing When It Happened

Fuji music star Alao Malaika was on stage performing when the incident occurred. Members of his band were spotted smiling as the scene unfolded, and Malaika himself appeared to take notice before continuing the performance.

The footage quickly made its rounds online, pulling in viewers with sharply divided opinions.

A section of the audience condemned the singer outright, arguing that an Islamic musician of his standing should not carry himself in such a manner in public. Others were more measured, with some suggesting the woman in the video could be one of his wives.

Saoti Arewa's Marital Life Previously in the Spotlight

This is not the first time the singer has drawn attention for reasons beyond his music. Reports and videos that have circulated online previously claimed that Saoti Arewa has six wives, identified as Asunke, Amope, Adunni, Akanke, another woman also called Adunni, and Alake.

The latest video has reignited conversations about his public conduct and the expectations placed on religious musicians.

Watch the Instagram clip of Saoti's controversial dance with woman:

Social media users react to Saoti Arewa's video

Here is what social media users had to say:

@iampeacevicky.pisvicky commented:

"See what our Islamic figure is doing? Is this how anobi SAW said it?."

@ola_success01 wrote:

"See Souty Arewa wey God give second chance 😂😂😂"

@mercy_oladejo reacted:

"Alfa Toni fra, ina janamoh straight"

@ladun2007 said:

"THIS IS ALL SHADE OF WRONG.... 😮😮😮"

@mumcy_testimony_ asked:

"Hope that his wife"

@danjydanjy commented:

"Abi iru iwa wayrey wo tun leleyi 😮😮😮"

@teemarik_styling stated:

"Reason why it is preferred to do sadakat jariah in replace of party,kinni Gbogbo Katikati yi bayi"

Speculation trails Islamic singer Saoti Arewa’s appearance

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Islamic singer Saoti Arewa has emerged online, and fans are worried about the health of the music star.

In the clip, his old and recent looks were compared, as many asked questions about his welfare.

They speculated that he might be going through a health challenge and prayed that Allah would heal him.

Source: Legit.ng