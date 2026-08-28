Islamic Singer Saoti Arewa Faces Backlash Over Controversial Dance With Woman at Woman
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
- Popular Islamic musician Saoti Arewa was filmed dancing closely with a woman at a burial reception held in Gbagada, Lagos
- The video went viral online, with many questioning whether such behaviour was appropriate for a well-known Islamic figure
- Fuji star Alao Malaika was performing at the event when the moment occurred, with band members visibly reacting to the scene
Popular Islamic musician Alhaji Abdul-Salam Azeez Abiodun Ajiroba, widely known as Saoti Arewa, has found himself at the centre of an online storm after a video from a burial reception surfaced on social media.
In the clip, which has since spread widely, Saoti Arewa was seen dancing in close proximity to a woman while making a suggestive gesture towards her chest area. The moment drew visible reactions from those nearby at the event.
The reception was organised in honour of his in-law, Alhaji Abdul Fafiu Atanda, and took place at The Beverly International Event Centre in Gbagada, Lagos State.
Ibrahim Chatta, Itele, Ikeduba pay emotional tribute to late actor Ogogo, recall their time together
Alao Malaika Was Performing When It Happened
Fuji music star Alao Malaika was on stage performing when the incident occurred. Members of his band were spotted smiling as the scene unfolded, and Malaika himself appeared to take notice before continuing the performance.
The footage quickly made its rounds online, pulling in viewers with sharply divided opinions.
A section of the audience condemned the singer outright, arguing that an Islamic musician of his standing should not carry himself in such a manner in public. Others were more measured, with some suggesting the woman in the video could be one of his wives.
Saoti Arewa's Marital Life Previously in the Spotlight
This is not the first time the singer has drawn attention for reasons beyond his music. Reports and videos that have circulated online previously claimed that Saoti Arewa has six wives, identified as Asunke, Amope, Adunni, Akanke, another woman also called Adunni, and Alake.
The latest video has reignited conversations about his public conduct and the expectations placed on religious musicians.
Watch the Instagram clip of Saoti's controversial dance with woman:
Social media users react to Saoti Arewa's video
Here is what social media users had to say:
@iampeacevicky.pisvicky commented:
"See what our Islamic figure is doing? Is this how anobi SAW said it?."
@ola_success01 wrote:
"See Souty Arewa wey God give second chance 😂😂😂"
@mercy_oladejo reacted:
"Alfa Toni fra, ina janamoh straight"
@ladun2007 said:
"THIS IS ALL SHADE OF WRONG.... 😮😮😮"
@mumcy_testimony_ asked:
"Hope that his wife"
@danjydanjy commented:
"Abi iru iwa wayrey wo tun leleyi 😮😮😮"
@teemarik_styling stated:
"Reason why it is preferred to do sadakat jariah in replace of party,kinni Gbogbo Katikati yi bayi"
Speculation trails Islamic singer Saoti Arewa’s appearance
Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Islamic singer Saoti Arewa has emerged online, and fans are worried about the health of the music star.
In the clip, his old and recent looks were compared, as many asked questions about his welfare.
They speculated that he might be going through a health challenge and prayed that Allah would heal him.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.