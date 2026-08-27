Wonder Woman, an X user, shared photos of herself in her sign-out outfit after completing her civil engineering degree

The graduate announced her achievement in a casual but heartfelt post that quickly caught the attention of her followers online

Reactions from followers revealed a personal detail about the graduate that made the celebration even more special

A Nigerian woman who goes by the name Wonder Woman on X has sent the internet into a warm frenzy after announcing the completion of her Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering with a post that was as understated as it was memorable.

Dressed in her sign-out outfit, Wonder Woman shared photos marking the end of her undergraduate journey.

Nigerian lady trends online as she bags BSc degree in civil engineering. Photo credit: @Wonder Woman/X.

Source: Twitter

Wonder Woman attached a caption that perfectly captured the quiet, almost surreal feeling of finishing a degree:

"And just like that, I completed my BSc degree on a random Wednesday. Bsc, civil engineering."

Civil Engineering Graduate Celebrates the Milestone

There was no grand ceremony in the post, no confetti or crowded auditorium, just a Wednesday, a sign-out outfit, and years of hard work finally behind her.

The simplicity of that framing is precisely what made the moment resonate with so many people online.

Civil engineering is widely regarded as one of the more demanding disciplines in Nigerian universities, combining rigorous coursework in mathematics, structural analysis, and applied physics.

Completing such a programme is a significant achievement under any circumstances, and Wonder Woman's relaxed announcement only seemed to amplify the quiet pride behind the words.

Followers Celebrate Wonder Woman Online

Once the post went up, congratulations poured in swiftly. What made the reactions particularly warm was that several of her followers appeared to know her personally, addressing her by her first name.

Mo said:

"Toyin! Congratulations."

Ghaniyah said:

"Congratulations Toyinnn."

Eromosele added:

"Ahan ogaju!!"

See the post below:

LASU student celebrates first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ayomiposi Akinloye graduated from Lagos State University in August 2026 with a first-class honours degree in Mass Communication.

The LASU graduate shared on LinkedIn how she cried multiple times throughout her university journey, from failed assessments to overwhelming exams.

Source: Legit.ng