Naheemah, a Nigerian lady on X, marked a major academic milestone at the University of Lagos with an emotional post

She shared the moment she signed out of UNILAG, describing the occasion as finally being her turn

Her post drew warm congratulations from followers who celebrated the achievement with her

Naheemah, a Nigerian lady on X, has set off a wave of warm congratulations after sharing the emotional moment she signed out of the University of Lagos.

In a heartfelt post on X, Naheemah announced the milestone with words that captured both relief and joy.

UNILAG student shares emotional post on her sign-out day. Photo credit: Naheemah/X.

Source: Twitter

"It's finally my turn. I am signing out of the University of Lagos today," she wrote, adding a teary-eyed emoji that many graduates will recognise instantly.

Naheemah Marks Her UNILAG Sign-Out

For Nigerian university students, signing out is one of the most significant moments of the academic journey.

It marks the formal conclusion of studies and the beginning of what comes next, and for Naheemah, that moment had clearly been a long time coming.

The phrase "finally my turn" spoke volumes. It carried the quiet weight of watching classmates, friends, and peers reach the finish line before her, and the particular satisfaction of arriving there herself.

It is a feeling many Nigerian graduates know well, especially those who navigated the extended timelines that university life in Nigeria often brings.

Nigerians React to Her Milestone

Naheemah's post quickly gathered responses from followers eager to share in her joy.

McDonald said:

"Congratulations."

BigggM said:

"Congratulations."

Noah wrote:

"Well done. Congratulations."

Ibrahim added:

"Alhamdullilah Naheema'ah I'm for happy for you, you come you saw and conquer."

See the post below:

Lady graduates with outstanding result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng