Abasiikponke, a Nigerian undergraduate, marked her sign out day after sitting her final exam as a university student

She wrote her last paper in ECN 420: Topics in Macro Economics, completing a full five-course final examination series

The lady shared photos of herself in her sign out outfit on X, crediting God for seeing her through her undergraduate journey

Abasiikponke, a Nigerian undergraduate student, stepped into a new chapter of her life after writing her final examination and officially completing her studies at the university level.

Dressed in her sign out outfit, she shared the milestone on X with a post that quickly caught the attention of her followers.

Lady celebrates as she completes university degree with final paper in ECN 420. Photo credit: @Abasiikponke/X.

Source: Twitter

The occasion marked the end of a five-paper examination series, with her last paper being ECN 420: Topics in Macro Economics.

Abasiikponke Marks Her Final Exam

In her post, Abasiikponke described the day as her sign out day, noting that she had finally written her last exam as an undergraduate student.

The Economics paper brought the curtain down on what appeared to be a demanding final semester, and she did not hold back in celebrating the moment.

She wrote:

"Today I officially wrote my Last exams as an undergraduate on ECN 420: Topics in Macro Economics. Yahweh Did. Congratulations to me."

The reference to "Yahweh Did" reflected a deeply personal note of gratitude, giving credit to God for carrying her through the academic journey.

Her tone was joyful and unfiltered, the kind of relief and pride that comes with reaching the finish line after years of hard work.

Sign out culture is a popular tradition among Nigerian undergraduates, where graduating students mark their final exams by dressing up and celebrating with fellow course mates.

For many, the day represents not just the end of examinations but the start of life beyond the university gates.

Friends Rally Around Her Online

The post drew warm congratulations from those who came across it on the timeline.

Eyen Etubom said:

"Congratulations dear."

Realm said:

"Congratulations Abasiikponke."

Creative Bee said:

"Congratulations."

See the post below:

LASU student celebrates first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ayomiposi Akinloye graduated from Lagos State University in August 2026 with a first-class honours degree in Mass Communication.

The LASU graduate shared on LinkedIn how she cried multiple times throughout her university journey, from failed assessments to overwhelming exams.

Source: Legit.ng