Ikeja Electric announced an ongoing maintenance exercise at its Oworo 3 x 15 MVA Injection Substation in Lagos State

The work involves replacing panels at the substation and runs from August 24 to September 3, 2026

Ikeja Electric urged residents in affected communities to protect electrical infrastructure from vandalism during the period

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Ikeja Electric has notified customers of a maintenance exercise currently underway at its Oworo 3 x 15 MVA Injection Substation in Lagos State, with the work expected to last until Thursday, September 3, 2026.

The electricity distribution company began the exercise on Monday, August 24, and announced the development in a public notice to customers in communities served by the substation.

The notice warned that residents in affected areas could face temporary disruptions to their electricity supply while the work continues.

Ikeja Electric announces planned power interruptions as maintenance begins at Oworo Injection Substation. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Maintenance at Oworo Substation

The exercise centres on the replacement of panels at the Oworo substation, which Ikeja Electric says is necessary to strengthen the stability and reliability of power delivery to the communities it covers.

In the public notice, the company said:

"Ikeja Electric is currently replacing panels at its Oworo 3 x 15 MVA Injection Substation, from 24 August to 3 September 2026. Customers in affected areas may experience interruptions to electricity supply during this period.

"This essential work is aimed at improving the stability and reliability of supply to your communities. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding."

The company did not provide a specific list of communities or streets that would be directly affected by the supply interruptions during the maintenance window.

Ikeja Electric Warns Against Vandalism

Beyond the maintenance notice, Ikeja Electric used the announcement to appeal to residents to actively guard electricity infrastructure against vandalism, describing such protection as key to sustaining reliable power supply.

Ikeja Electric warns of electricity interruptions during ongoing maintenance at Oworo Injection Substation. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The company added in the same statement:

"We also urge everyone to remain vigilant and help protect electrical infrastructure from vandalism. Thank you for allowing us to serve you."

Normal electricity supply to the affected areas is expected to resume once the panel replacement work wraps up on September 3, subject to completion of the maintenance work within the stated timeline.

Planned power outage

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) announced a planned power outage in parts of Lagos as the company carries out scheduled maintenance work.

The company issued the notice in a public statement, listing the areas and customers expected to be affected by the temporary interruption in electricity supply.

According to the notice, the planned outage is necessary to enable technical teams to carry out maintenance work on electricity infrastructure within the affected areas.

EKEDC advised customers in the affected communities to make necessary arrangements and appealed for their understanding while the maintenance activities are ongoing.

Similar scheduled outages have previously been announced in parts of Lagos to facilitate equipment upgrades and transmission maintenance.

Source: Legit.ng