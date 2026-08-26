Iceland issued an official warning to foreigners living in or visiting the country about the conditions under which they could be expelled

The country identified one specific category of foreigners who are at risk of being removed from Icelandic soil

Icelandic authorities outlined the exact circumstances that could trigger an expulsion order against a foreign national

Iceland has put foreigners on notice, issuing an official warning about the conditions under which a foreign national could be expelled from the country.

The warning applies to all foreigners, whether they reside in Iceland permanently, are visiting temporarily, or are present in the country for any other reason.

Iceland announces who may face expulsion for failing to meet stay requirements. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/EMMI KORHONEN/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Iceland's expulsion warning for foreigners

According to the Icelandic authorities, there is one clear category of foreigners who face the possibility of being removed from the country: those who fail to meet the requirements to remain on Icelandic soil.

The official statement from Iceland reads:

"In certain cases a foreign national may be expelled from Iceland if requirements to stay in Iceland are not met."

The warning does not apply to a narrow group. Any foreigner, regardless of the nature of their stay, could be subject to expulsion if they fall short of the conditions set by Icelandic law.

What foreigners in Iceland need to know

The authorities did not specify every individual requirement in the statement, but the message is clear: compliance with the country's residency and stay conditions is not optional.

Foreigners living in or travelling to Iceland are advised to ensure that their documentation, permits, and overall status in the country are in order at all times. Failure to meet even one of the required conditions could, in certain circumstances, result in expulsion from the country.

The warning serves as a reminder that Iceland, like many other countries, enforces its immigration rules strictly and reserves the right to remove individuals who do not comply.

Denmark permanently bars foreigners with prison sentences

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had named one category of foreigners who are permanently ineligible for a permanent residence permit.

The restriction applies to foreign nationals who have received a prison sentence of more than six months.

Source: Legit.ng