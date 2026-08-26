Australia's Subclass 300 Prospective Marriage visa allows foreign nationals to enter the country specifically to marry their Australian-based partner

Applicants must meet 10 eligibility conditions, including age, health, character, and financial requirements before their visa can be considered

The visa also requires both the applicant and their sponsor to have met in person as adults and to be personally known to each other at the time of applying

Australia has published a detailed list of 10 conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can qualify for the Subclass 300 Prospective Marriage visa, a pathway that allows them to travel to the country and marry their Australian-based partner.

The visa is specifically designed for individuals who are engaged to an Australian citizen, an Australian permanent resident, or an eligible New Zealand citizen. Once the marriage takes place in Australia, the holder can then apply for a Partner visa to remain in the country permanently.

Australia lists conditions for foreign fiancés to get prospective marriage visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Australian visa: 10 conditions applicants must meet

1. To be eligible, applicants must be outside Australia at the time they lodge their application, and any family members included in the application must also be abroad at that point.

2. Both the applicant and their prospective spouse must be at least 18 years old.

3. The relationship requirement states that they must have met each other in person as adults. The relationship can be between partners of the same or different gender.

4. The applicant must have a sponsor, which in this case is the prospective spouse, and that sponsor must receive approval from the Australian government. The sponsor is encouraged to lodge their sponsorship application as soon as possible after the visa is submitted.

5. In terms of health, all applicants and any accompanying family members must meet Australia's health requirements.

6. Character requirements also apply to the applicant and any family members aged 16 and over who are part of the application.

7. Any outstanding debts owed to the Australian government, whether by the applicant or included family members, must have been repaid or arrangements must be in place to repay them before the visa can be granted.

8. Applicants aged 18 and above must also sign an Australian Values Statement, confirming that they have read or had explained to them the Life in Australia booklet, and that they agree to respect Australian laws and way of life.

Immigration history and children's welfare

9. Australia takes previous immigration history seriously during the assessment process. Anyone who has previously had a visa cancelled or a visa application refused may not be eligible for the Subclass 300, though the authorities note that some exceptions may apply in certain circumstances.

10. Where a child under 18 is part of the application, Australian authorities reserve the right to withhold the visa if granting it is determined not to be in that child's best interests.

The Prospective Marriage visa is not a permanent visa in itself, but it serves as a formal entry point for those hoping to build their lives in Australia through marriage.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng