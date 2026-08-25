MTN has opened opportunities for young Nigerian graduates through its 2026 Global Graduate Programme

The initiative is designed to develop talented graduates and prepare them for careers in technology, telecommunications and other critical business functions

Applicants must meet specific academic, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other eligibility requirements

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MTN has opened applications for its Global Graduate Programme, a graduate development initiative aimed at identifying, developing and accelerating talented graduates across its operations in Africa and the Middle East.

The programme offers successful candidates practical work experience, formal training and opportunities to work alongside experienced professionals while developing the skills needed for long-term careers within the telecommunications and technology industry.

MTN’s 2026 Global Graduate Programme offers Nigerian graduates Photo: MTN

Source: Getty Images

MTN said the initiative provides graduates with a fast-tracked development experience that combines formal learning through the MTN Academy with on-the-job training and placement in strategically aligned roles.

What MTN Global Graduate Programme offers

The programme provides graduates with opportunities to gain experience across MTN’s operations while receiving professional development and mentorship.

According to MTN, participants will undergo formal training through its three regional learning centres located in Southern, Northern and Western Africa.

The training will include blended learning experiences involving immersive learning, digital and media channels, as well as opportunities to connect through social media platforms.

Successful candidates will also receive on-the-job development within MTN’s operating companies, including job rotations, in-role experience, interactions with executive committees, mentoring and coaching.

MTN described the programme as an opportunity for talented graduates to gain significant employment and professional development experience while contributing to the company’s operations across Africa and the Middle East.

Global Graduate Programme: Who should apply?

MTN is seeking graduates who are:

Passionate about technology and innovation.

Interested in making an impact.

Motivated to learn and develop professionally.

Ready to work in a fast-paced environment.

Interested in building an international career.

Eager to work alongside experienced professionals.

Requirements for MTN Global Graduate Programme

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must have graduated with a minimum of Second-Class Upper Division (2:1) or HND Upper Credit no earlier than 2023.

Must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in September 2025 and possess a valid certificate.

Must be fluent in English.

Must have a valid international passport.

Must be a Nigerian citizen.

MTN stated that applicants must provide proof of NYSC completion and possess a valid international passport.

Skills required for MTN Global Graduate Programme

MTN is looking for candidates with a combination of technical, analytical and interpersonal skills, including:

Partnership and business development skills.

Digital marketing skills.

Strong numeracy and analytical abilities.

Technology security knowledge.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong research abilities.

Ability to keep up with current technological and economic developments and trends.

Excellent relationship-building and teamwork capabilities.

Intermediate proficiency in Microsoft Office applications.

Qualified graduates can join MTN’s talent pipeline through the 2026 Global Graduate Programme. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

MTN Global Graduate Programme: Behavioural competencies

Successful applicants are expected to demonstrate MTN’s core values, including:

Leadership.

Innovation.

Relationships.

Integrity.

A Can-Do attitude.

Application portal below

Access Bank jobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Access Bank announced fresh job vacancies for qualified Nigerians seeking employment opportunities in the banking sector.

The bank opened applications for several positions across its operations, offering successful candidates an opportunity to build their careers while working with one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions.

Interested applicants are required to meet the stated qualifications and other eligibility criteria before submitting their applications through the bank’s official recruitment platform.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng