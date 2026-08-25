Australia Lists 3 Photo ID Documents Foreigners Must Bring to Citizenship Appointments
- The Australian government has published official guidance on what foreigners need to bring to citizenship appointments
- The guidance specifies photo ID requirements that applicants must meet before attending an immigration interview or test
- The document list is part of Australia's formal citizenship test and interview process outlined on the government's immigration portal
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The Australian government has published official guidance outlining the photo identification documents that foreign nationals are required to present when attending citizenship appointments, giving prospective citizens clearer direction on what to prepare.
The information covers everything applicants need to know about the citizenship test and interview process.
Australia: ID documents required from foreigners
According to the Australian government, applicants are required to bring one of three accepted photo identification documents to their citizenship appointment. The accepted documents are:
- A valid passport
- A driver's licence
- A proof of age card
These documents serve as the primary means of verifying the identity of applicants who appear before immigration officials during the citizenship process.
What the Australian citizenship test involves
Beyond the identification requirement, the immigration portal outlines that the citizenship test is designed to assess whether applicants have an adequate understanding of Australia, its values, and the responsibilities and privileges that come with becoming a citizen.
The test is conducted in English, and applicants are expected to demonstrate a basic level of the language before proceeding.
The interview that accompanies the process allows officials to confirm the details provided in an applicant's citizenship application and to assess whether eligibility conditions have been met.
The Australian government's citizenship test and interview page provides a full breakdown of what applicants should expect, including how to prepare and what documentation to have ready ahead of their scheduled appointment.
In a similar report, the Australian government published the official requirements foreigners must satisfy to earn citizenship through its practice test portal.
Categories exempt from Australia minimum wage
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Australian Workers' Union published the national minimum wage rate effective 1 July 2025, alongside the conditions attached to it.
Australia set its national minimum wage at $24.95 (N33,570.22) per hour, but three specific categories of workers are exempt from this floor.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng