Sunday Igboho intervened after residents alerted his family that plainclothes officers were attempting to take Isese advocate Tani Olohun away in Ibadan

Videos on Tani Olohun's Facebook page showed officers pinning him to the ground while residents accused them of being kidnappers with an unplated vehicle

The arrest attempt is linked to a criminal case filed against Tani Olohun over a social media video alleged to have mocked Islamic prayer

Ibadan, Oyo state - Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba nation advocate popularly known as Sunday Igboho, stepped in on Tuesday, August 25, to stop police officers from arresting Abdulazeez Adegbola, popularly called Tani Olohun, at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Legit.ng reports that videos posted on Tani Olohun's Facebook page captured a scuffle outside his home, showing an officer pinning him to the ground while residents gathered around and challenged the men.

Sunday Igboho intervenes as police officers attempt to arrest Tani Olohun at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state. Photo credit: @ERINFOLAMI2024, @TheYorubaTimes

Source: Twitter

The officers, with a vest bearing the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and carrying firearms, arrived in a vehicle with no licence plate, prompting neighbours to question their identity.

"They are kidnappers, but they called themselves police. Their vehicle did not have a plate number. Please help us, they want to carry Tani Olohun away. They want to arrest him. They want to kill him," one resident said during a live broadcast of the incident.

One officer produced an identity card, but residents at the scene rejected it as proof. Family members subsequently reached out to Igboho, who arrived shortly after with a group of supporters.

Sunday Igboho stops Tani Olohun's arrest

In footage posted on Tani Olohun's page, Igboho was seen speaking by phone to a person described as a senior official, relaying the situation on the ground.

"They want to cause trouble for you. The whole neighbourhood is blocked. They are fighting for religion, and the neighbours are not ready to release him," Igboho said during the call.

He told the official that four officers were present at the scene and later handed the phone to one of them at the official's request.

A subsequent video showed Tani Olohun seated on the ground after being freed, his clothes torn and his appearance visibly dishevelled. He thanked a number of officials and individuals for intervening, including the Kwara and Oyo commissioners of police, Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde, and Igboho himself.

"To Chief Sunday Igboho, I thank you deeply. You are a true son of the Yoruba nation. Just as he always steps up, he did it again today," he said.

Watch Tani Olohun's video below on Facebook:

Tani Olohun praises Sunday Igboho for his intervention, describing him as a true son of the Yoruba nation. Photo credit: James Willoughby/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Tani Olohun arrest linked to court case

The attempt to detain Tani Olohun is connected to a criminal case filed against him by the Ilorin Heritage Preservation Foundation over a social media video the group says mocked an Islamic prayer. The foundation alleged he published the video on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, and that its content was capable of stirring religious tension, inciting hostility against Muslims, and amounting to contempt of religious creed. That case is currently before a court in Ilorin.

Whether the officers who arrived at his Ibadan home were acting on a valid warrant or a fresh court order remained unclear at the time of this report.

DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, confirmed awareness of the incident but offered no further details.

"I don't have a comment. A press release is coming soon," he said.

Watch the trending video of the controversial attempt to arrest Tani Olohun below, as shared in the X post:

Read more on Sunday Igboho

Igboho threatens kidnappers, terrorists, accomplices

Earlier, Igboho threatened to wipe out kidnappers, terrorists, and those allegedly linked to them.

In a trending video seen by Legit.ng, Igboho addressed some Fulani leaders, urging them to caution their kinsmen reportedly involved in kidnapping-for-ransom activities.

Source: Legit.ng