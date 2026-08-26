Atiku Abubakar publicly disowned comments made by his media aide, Paul Ibe, on fuel subsidy during a TV interview

The ADC presidential candidate said his position on restoring petrol subsidy had not changed and would not change

Atiku blamed rising fuel prices under Tinubu's administration for driving up transport and food costs for Nigerian families

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has publicly distanced himself from remarks made by one of his media aides on the question of fuel subsidy.

The former vice president reaffirmed that he will restore the policy if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku says his position on restoring the petrol subsidy has not changed despite his aide's TV interview. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku made his position clear on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, while hosting the Osun state ADC leadership in Abuja.

His remarks were a direct response to an interview his aide, Paul Ibe, gave on African Independent Television (AIT), in which Ibe suggested that Atiku would restore petrol subsidy but gradually phase it out once the economy recovered.

Atiku rejected that framing outright, saying Ibe was not speaking on his authority.

In a video shared via his X handle @atiku on Tuesday, August 25, Atiku said:

"Earlier, one of my press aides contradicted me in a policy statement as far as subsidy is concerned. I want to repeat categorically that when I said I would return to subsidy, I will! Nigeria is rich enough to look after the welfare of its citizens. Let it be clearly stated that he was not speaking on my own authority," Atiku said.

Atiku explains targeted subsidy plan

In a follow-up statement posted on his X account, Atiku laid out the reasoning behind his position, saying the goal of restoring targeted subsidy was to ease the burden of rising fuel, transport and food costs on ordinary Nigerians.

"On the question of subsidy, my position has not changed and will not change: I will restore it!" he wrote.

Atiku argued that national wealth should not be judged solely by government revenue, but by the purchasing power of citizens.

He said he wanted wages to recover their real value, farmers to retain profits after transporting produce, and families to access food and essential goods at affordable prices.

"I believe the wealth of a nation is not measured by how much government collects, but by how much the money in the pockets of its people can buy," he said.

The ADC candidate drew a direct line between fuel price increases and the broader cost-of-living crisis, describing it as a chain reaction that had defined life under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

"When fuel rises, transport rises. When transport rises, food rises. When food rises, families suffer," he said. "I will break that wretched chain that has defined our national life in the nearly four years of Tinubu's presidency."

Atiku was careful to separate his proposed relief from what he called an "import racket," saying his policy would centre on supporting local production, cutting energy costs and putting purchasing power back into the hands of Nigerians.

"I will not restore the import racket; I will restore relief," he said.

He added that his broader agenda would cover both economic and physical security, with the goal of making daily life more affordable for every Nigerian.

Read Atiku's X post dismissing his aide's remarks on fuel subsidy below:

Atiku discloses plan for fuel subsidy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar said he would bring back the petrol subsidy if he wins the 2027 election.

Atiku questioned where the funds saved from subsidy removal went, accusing those in government of stealing the money.

The Finance Minister, Taiwo Oyedele, said subsidy removal generated N15.8 trillion for the federation between June 2023 and December 2025.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng