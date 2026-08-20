Mauritius revealed the revenue requirement investors must meet to qualify for a 20-year permanent residence permit

The country set an aggregate turnover target of MUR 45 million that must be earned within a three-year window

The MUR 45 million threshold converts to over N1.29 billion, placing the scheme firmly in high-net-worth territory

Mauritius has disclosed the minimum business revenue an investor must generate to qualify for a 20-year permanent residence permit in the country, and the figure runs into billions of naira.

The island nation confirmed that applicants must achieve an aggregate turnover of MUR 45M (N1,296,612,854) in a period of 3 years to be eligible for the long-term residency.

Mauritius sets amount investors must make from business in 3 years for permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN/Sergio Amiti

Source: Getty Images

Mauritius permanent residence revenue threshold

The MUR 45 million requirement means an investor must build and operate a business in Mauritius that generates that level of combined revenue across three years, not in a single year. This cumulative structure gives investors some flexibility in how their earnings are spread, but the overall target remains firmly out of reach for most.

Mauritius has positioned itself as a competitive destination for foreign investors seeking long-term stability in Africa and the Indian Ocean region. The 20-year permanent residence offer is one of the more attractive incentives the country puts forward, and the revenue condition is the central qualifying benchmark for investors pursuing that route.

What the requirement means for Nigerian investors

For Nigerians eyeing the Mauritius permanent residence as part of a broader relocation or investment strategy, the naira equivalent of the requirement underscores just how high the bar is set. At over N1.29 billion across three years, the scheme targets entrepreneurs and business owners with the capacity to establish genuinely profitable operations on the island, rather than casual or passive investors.

The disclosure adds important detail for anyone assessing Mauritius as a long-term destination, particularly as interest in investment-linked residency programmes continues to grow among high-net-worth Nigerians exploring options abroad.

Residency permit: UAE announces monthly income requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had revealed the monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

The required income is AED 3,000 for those with employer-provided housing and AED 4,000 for those without employer-provided accommodation.

Source: Legit.ng