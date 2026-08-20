Canada's immigration authority, IRCC, has issued a public warning about document fraud, listing specific documents foreigners must never falsify

The warning covers five categories of documents, including passports, visas, academic certificates, and police certificates

IRCC stated that applicants bear full responsibility for everything submitted in their applications, even when a representative fills out the forms

Canada's immigration authority has issued a stark public warning to foreigners seeking to enter or remain in the country, spelling out exactly which documents they must never tamper with and what happens if they do.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) posted the warning on its official X account, reminding applicants that submitting false or altered documents is a criminal offence under Canadian law.

Canada lists different documents that foreigners must never alter. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The practice is formally classified as misrepresentation, and IRCC made clear it takes the issue very seriously.

Canada: 5 documents foreigners mustn't alter

According to the post, the documents foreigners must never falsify or alter include:

Passports and travel documents, Visas, Diplomas, Degrees, and apprenticeships or trade papers, Certificates of birth, marriage, final divorce, annulment, separation or death, Police certificates.

IRCC emphasised that misrepresentation covers both the creation of fake documents and the alteration of genuine ones, meaning even minor changes to an otherwise legitimate document could attract serious consequences.

What happens if you submit false documents

The consequences outlined by IRCC are significant. Anyone found to have submitted fraudulent information or documents faces outright refusal of their application and a ban from entering Canada for a minimum of five years. IRCC noted that additional consequences may also follow, though it did not specify all of them in the post.

See IRCC's original post on the consequences of immigration fraud below:

Canada welcomes 1,000 new permanent residents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada conducted a Canadian Experience Class draw on August 18, 2026.

The August 18 round set a minimum CRS score of 523, higher than the 516 cut-off recorded in the previous CEC draw on August 5.

Source: Legit.ng