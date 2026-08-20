Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke warmly about Coventry City boss Frank Lampard before their first Premier League meeting

Both managers led their clubs to historic achievements, with Lampard guiding Coventry back to the top flight after 25 years

Arteta and Lampard share a history as opposing managers, with their head-to-head record stretching back to 2019

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Frank Lampard's playing career ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season opener between the two clubs at the Emirates.

The match will see Premier League champions Arsenal take on EFL Championship winners Coventry City on Friday, August 21, 2026.

Mikel Arteta praised Frank Lampard ahead of Premier League opener. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Lampard guided Coventry to the top flight for the first time in 25 years while Arteta, for his part, ended Arsenal's own 22-year wait for a league title last season.

Arteta sends message to Lampard m

Both men were midfielders during their playing days and have built their managerial careers entirely in English football. Speaking ahead of the fixture, Arteta singled out Lampard as one of the players he admired most during his own time in the game.

“I've seen a few videos about him and me on the pitch. What a player he was, he was one of my favourite midfielders by far. What he could produce, he could do absolutely everything in the midfield; he was a top, top-class player,” Arteta said via Arsenal.com.

The Chelsea legend is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest ever midfielders, having won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

When the pair have faced each other in the dugout, Arteta has held the upper hand for most of their encounters. According to Transfermarkt, Lampard won the first meeting between them when he was Chelsea manager in 2019.

Since then, however, Arteta has dominated, winning four of the next five matches and drawing one. That run includes a 5-1 thrashing of Everton when Lampard was in charge at Goodison Park.

Their Premier League clash at the start of the new season will be a deeply significant occasion for both clubs. For Coventry, it marks a long-awaited return to England's top division. For Arsenal, it is the first opportunity to defend a title they had not held since the Invincibles era.

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal vs Coventry

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the outcome of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Coventry City.

The supercomputer ran 10,000 pre-game simulations, with the defending champions winning more than 80% of the scenarios, as against Coventry’s 7%.

Source: Legit.ng