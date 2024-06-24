Lady Finds Love on Facebook, Flaunts Gifts Her Man Got Her as She Advises Women to Check Their DMs
- A Nigerian lady has excitedly flaunted her husband, whom she met on Facebook, and the loads of gifts he got her
- She encouraged other women to always check their DMs on the social media platform in order not to miss out on potential life partners
- The lady's heartwarming video has elicited mixed reactions, with some women funnily lamenting downloading the wrong Facebook
A Nigerian lady, @prettybella039, has stirred reactions as she celebrated finding love on Facebook.
In a TikTok post, @prettybella039 shared a scene showing her dressed in native attire and having a photoshoot ahead of what is believed to be her traditional wedding.
@prettybella039 showed off her man and her newborn baby. The excited new mum also displayed the gifts her partner got her.
The gifts include an iPhone and a brand new car. According to the lady, she decided to give love from Facebook a chance. She advised women to always check their DMs. Her TikTok video was captioned:
"Try dey reply chats on Facebook oo. Thank you Lord."
People react to @pretttybella039's post
mmesomachijoseph said:
"I tap from your blessings and my own will favor me in Jesus Name."
Nina Jane said:
"The part you guys were kissing i was also kissing my screen God bless your home."
choice_morgan98 said:
"I claim it for myself God i see what you are doing for others please do my own those who have mocked me will join me to celebrate those who asked where’s the God i serve, will see you in me."
didioma937 said:
"Claim it for my twin sister.
"And she will wear it once and for de right man.
"God u will place her in a nice family where dey will take her as a family ,wherevthere is peace ,love ,progress."
Doris nagas❤️ said:
"But it seems I downloaded a wrong Facebook, I don’t understand."
Source: Legit.ng
