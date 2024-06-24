A Nigerian lady has excitedly flaunted her husband, whom she met on Facebook, and the loads of gifts he got her

She encouraged other women to always check their DMs on the social media platform in order not to miss out on potential life partners

The lady's heartwarming video has elicited mixed reactions, with some women funnily lamenting downloading the wrong Facebook

A Nigerian lady, @prettybella039, has stirred reactions as she celebrated finding love on Facebook.

In a TikTok post, @prettybella039 shared a scene showing her dressed in native attire and having a photoshoot ahead of what is believed to be her traditional wedding.

The Nigerian lady found love on Facebook. Photo Credit: @prettybella039

Source: TikTok

@prettybella039 showed off her man and her newborn baby. The excited new mum also displayed the gifts her partner got her.

The gifts include an iPhone and a brand new car. According to the lady, she decided to give love from Facebook a chance. She advised women to always check their DMs. Her TikTok video was captioned:

"Try dey reply chats on Facebook oo. Thank you Lord."

Watch the video below:

People react to @pretttybella039's post

mmesomachijoseph said:

"I tap from your blessings and my own will favor me in Jesus Name."

Nina Jane said:

"The part you guys were kissing i was also kissing my screen God bless your home."

choice_morgan98 said:

"I claim it for myself God i see what you are doing for others please do my own those who have mocked me will join me to celebrate those who asked where’s the God i serve, will see you in me."

didioma937 said:

"Claim it for my twin sister.

"And she will wear it once and for de right man.

"God u will place her in a nice family where dey will take her as a family ,wherevthere is peace ,love ,progress."

Doris nagas❤️ said:

"But it seems I downloaded a wrong Facebook, I don’t understand."

Legit.ng reported that a lady had wedded a man she met in the comment section of Sabinus' Facebook page.

Lady marries man she met on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had tied the knot to a man she met on Facebook.

In a video, the happy bride revealed that she met her lover on Facebook years ago. They started a relationship and five years down the line, she tied the knot with him in a grand wedding ceremony.

The beautiful bride shared a video showing the moments they shared. She also showed off how she was dressed adorably in her beautiful wedding gown, on her wedding day.

Source: Legit.ng