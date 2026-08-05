RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye named late boxing legend Muhammad Ali as one of his personal heroes during a Sunday sermon

Adeboye spoke ahead of the RCCG 74th Annual Convention, which is scheduled to begin on August 4 in Lagos

The cleric drew parallels between Ali's ring tactics and the spiritual battles Christians face in everyday life

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has named the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali as one of the figures who shaped his understanding of life and leadership.

Adeboye made the revelation during a Sunday sermon titled "Divine Champion," delivered at the church's Lagos headquarters on August 3. The message came days before the RCCG's 74th Annual Convention, which opens on August 4. The cleric also told worshippers to expect the convention to be the best in the church's history.

Pastor Adejare Adeboye recounts a lesson from the late Mohammed Ali Photo Credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Twitter

What Adeboye learned from Ali

Drawing on both Ali's career and his own experience as a young boxer, Adeboye described how the American champion's approach to competition carried lessons that extended well beyond the ring.

He said:

"I learned many things from the late world boxing champion Muhammad Ali and my coach when I was a boxer."

The Punch reported that he recalled that Ali was known for provoking opponents with verbal taunts before a fight, a tactic designed to make them lose their composure before the first bell. "One of the things I learned from Ali is that before any fight, he would provoke his opponent with insults so they would become furious before stepping into the ring," Adeboye said.

The RCCG leader used Ali's strategy to illustrate how important mental preparation and sound coaching are, whether in sport or in faith. He urged members of his congregation to see God as their ultimate coach, arguing that divine wisdom is what equips believers to face their hardest moments.

Adeboye's call to persevere

Adeboye also reflected on counsel he received from his own boxing trainer, particularly around how to respond when things go wrong. He used that memory to encourage worshippers not to abandon their faith during difficult seasons.

"He will renew your strength. A true champion is the one who laughs last, not someone who never makes mistakes," he told the congregation.

He closed the sermon by calling on Christians to remain consistent in prayer and to hold on to their faith regardless of the setbacks they encounter along the way.

Adejare Adeboye speaks about Mohammed Ali Photo Credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Twitter

Adeboye speaks on Trump's administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng