Marcus Rashford confirmed via X that he will not be rejoining Barcelona following his season-long loan at the club

Barcelona had an option to sign Rashford permanently for €30 million but chose not to trigger it

Rashford has one year remaining on his United contract, and Michael Carrick is reportedly open to using him

Marcus Rashford has confirmed he is heading back to Manchester United after Barcelona decided against signing him permanently at the end of his loan spell.

The 28-year-old spent the entire 2025/26 season at the Catalan club, having previously joined Aston Villa on loan for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign. Barcelona held a purchase option worth €30 million, but the La Liga champions let it lapse without making a move.

Marcus Rashford confirms his departure from Barcelona after his loan spell. Photo by Gongora.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by ESPN, Barcelona spent a combined €92 million to bring in Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, moves that suggested the English forward was not central to their plans going forward.

Rashford sends message to Barcelona

Rashford took to his X page to formally say goodbye to the club and its supporters, expressing gratitude for the experience.

“I’m very grateful to everyone at Barcelona for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience. I’ve enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me,” he wrote.

“I wish the club and all its supporters the very best of luck and every success in the season ahead.”

The tone of the message left no ambiguity about his departure, with Rashford making clear he would not be returning to Camp Nou.

At Old Trafford, new head coach Michael Carrick is said to be willing to work with Rashford, who came through the Manchester United academy before establishing himself as one of the club's most recognisable figures in recent years.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Rashford has one year left on his Manchester United contract, and he is prepared to see out that deal at the club should no other transfer option materialise before the window closes.

Rashford snubbed Manchester United

Legit.ng previously reported that Rashford snubbed Manchester United after earning a call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup.

Rashford, while thanking the clubs that helped him achieve the call-up, snubbed his boyhood club, sparking backlash from the Red Devils fans.

Source: Legit.ng