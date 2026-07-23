Toba Ajiboye, widely known as Toba Ijaya, organising secretary of the Lagos NURTW, was shot by unidentified gunmen in Fadeyi, Lagos, on July 12, 2026

An acquaintance of the late transport union leader shared a tribute video describing how Toba Ijaya treated everyone who came to him for help

Toba Ijaya was buried at his home in Ketu, Lagos, with large crowds of union members and mourners turning out to pay their respects

An acquaintance of late transport union leader Toba Ajiboye has paid an emotional tribute to the man he described as his mentor, recalling his warmth, generosity, and open-door approach to anyone who sought his help.

Toba Ajiboye, widely known as Toba Ijaya, served as the organising secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and was a close ally of the state chairman, Mustapha Adekunle, popularly called Sego.

A man has given an account of Toba Ijaya's true character. Photo Credit: Maxwell Onwordi-MaxfocusMedia

Source: Facebook

He was fatally shot after gunmen ambushed his vehicle in the Fadeyi area of Lagos on Sunday, July 12. 2026. He later succumbed to his injuries and was subsequently laid to rest at his home in Ketu, Lagos, where large numbers of friends, union members, and mourners gathered to bid him farewell.

How Toba Ijaya treated everyone who visited

In the tribute video, the unidentified man spoke at length about what set Toba Ijaya apart, describing him as someone who never turned anyone away regardless of their problem.

"If 20 persons are waiting for Toba, rest assured he will attend to every one of you," he said in the Facebook video shared by Maxwell Onwordi-MaxfocusMedia, adding that each visitor would leave feeling heard and relieved simply from speaking with him.

He credited Ajiboye's ever-present smile as the quality that made people feel free to open up, saying that warmth alone created a space where anyone could express themselves without fear or hesitation.

The tribute also touched on Toba Ijaya's charitable work, with the speaker noting that the late leader quietly paid school fees for an uncountable number of children and ran a foundation that served people across different age groups, from the elderly to infants.

"I can't even count how many children Toba is taking care of their school fees," he said, stressing that the claim was not praise for its own sake but a reflection of something that had been ongoing for years.

Describing the loss as irreparable, the man called on those who shared Toba Ijaya's vision to carry forward the humanitarian work he had championed, expressing hope that someone within his circle would rise to continue what he started.

"He is my confidence. He is my mentor. He's a very good person to me and my families," he said. "His gentle soul continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord."

Watch the tribute video that sparked reactions online:

Toba Ijaya: Nigerians react to man's tribute

The video drew responses from those who also knew or admired the late NURTW leader.

@Oluwasegun Godwin Odukoya said:

"Nice one babalawo🔥 May Ijaya soul rest in peace."

@Oluwabunmi Fatimoh said:

"Adele mio niwati, good talk."

@Iyke Kalu said:

"If only he made it to there!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an emerging video had shown Toba Ijaya in a tense exchange with his colleagues.

NURTW leaders assassinated in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a list of NURTW leaders that had been assassinated in Lagos.

Ajiboye, a top leader within the union, was killed in an attack that drew widespread attention and concern about the persistent cycle of violence linked to transport union politics in Nigeria's commercial capital.

His death joins a grim catalogue of killings that have targeted influential NURTW members across Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng