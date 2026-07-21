A Nigerian lady who is also a first-class graduate announced that she received a conditional offer to study at the University of Cambridge

The offer was for a Master of Philosophy in Linguistics and Language Science, commencing in Michaelmas Term 2026

Despite celebrating the milestone, Dorcas revealed the reason why she might not be able to take up the offer

Dorcas Nwaeke, a Nigerian brand strategist and first-class graduate who goes by the handle @DorcasNwaeke on X, has stirred widespread admiration online after sharing that she received a conditional offer of admission to the University of Cambridge, England.

A first class graduate receives offer to study at the University of Cambridge. Photo credit: @DorcasNwaeke/X

Source: Twitter

In a post shared on 20 July 2026, @DorcasNwaeke confirmed she had been offered a place on the Master of Philosophy in Linguistics and Language Science programme, set to begin in Michaelmas Term 2026.

Nigerian lady receives Cambridge admission offer

She shared a screenshot of the official offer letter addressed to her by name, bearing the Cambridge crest.

While the achievement drew immediate applause from thousands of X users, the first-class graduate opens up about about the financial difficulty she faces. She revealed, in the same breath, that she may not be able to go because of it.

Talking about the admission offer at the University of Cambridge, she said:

"I got an offer to study at Cambridge."

"This girl from a middle class home in Nigeria is good enough for Cambridge."

"I might not be resuming because I lack the needed finance."

"But I'm choosing to celebrate how far I've come."

"Because a moving Dorcas will surely meet her luck."

The post drew over 53,700 views, 2,400 likes, and nearly 300 retweets.

Reactions as lady secures admission abroad

Many users stepped in to congratulate her and point her towards possible funding options. Some of the comments are below:

@IgwebuikeOdera said:

"Try chevining, common wealth scholarship or try Cambridge's scholarships, their a couple, I thought of applying but I wanted peace of mind especially when doing a PhD. 😭😤"

@ChiomaVivi34173 said:

"Congratulations Dorcas. This is just the beginning of more beautiful occurrences in your life. ✨❤"

@shopwithunique said:

"Congratulations dear. The God that started it, will finish it."

See Dorcas's original post that sparked the reactions:

Lady secures admission to 20 universities abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who received admission offers from 20 schools abroad shared her experience of why she could not travel.

She stated that her parents were not able to let her travel abroad for her education despite securing partial scholarships.

Source: Legit.ng