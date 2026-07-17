Fr. Angelo Chidi Unegbu, a Catholic priest based in Germany, has reacted to the viral Odogwu Asaba case on Facebook

The priest expressed alarm at Nigerians who blamed the deceased victim rather than the accused man, calling it a sign of deep moral decline

Fr. Unegbu also stated he fears for young Nigerian girls growing up in a society where such attitudes are normalised, and he shed light on why he is deeply worried

Fr. Angelo Chidi Unegbu, a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Okigwe who is based in Germany, has spoken out on Facebook on 17 July 2026 about the Odogwu Asaba case, saying he was less disturbed by the incident itself than by the public response to it.

The priest, a native of Arondizuogu in Igboland, said what unsettled him deeply was how many Nigerians had rushed to blame the deceased young woman rather than the man at the centre of the case.

A Catholic priest has weighed in on the Odogwu Asaba case. Photo Credit: Fada Angelo Chidi Unegbu, Odogwu Asaaba, Israel Joe

Source: Facebook

He noted that many commenters had argued that any girl who agrees to visit a man in a hotel should expect what happens next, and that they also argued that her willingness to accept money for a sexual affair made the alleged assault acceptable or less serious.

Fr. Unegbu calls out victim-blaming

Fr. Unegbu, in his Facebook post, rejected that reasoning entirely, pointing out that financial desperation and past behaviour do not amount to consent, and certainly cannot justify what he described as a forceful act.

He questioned whether those making such arguments understood how trauma, depression, and self-termination are connected, and whether they appreciated that a woman's choices about her body do not forfeit her right to dignity and safety.

Writing with visible emotion, the priest described the situation as evidence of "poor education, zero empathy, and pure jungle life," and asked plainly whether Nigeria could still recover from such a moral decline. He said he feared most for the young women and girls who must navigate a society shaped by these attitudes.

Fr. Unegbu added that even if the Odogwu Asaba story were proven false in its entirety, the broader reality it had exposed about Nigerian public opinion would remain deeply troubling.

Read Fr. Unegbu's original Facebook post that sparked the conversation:

Nigerians react to priest's Facebook post

The post drew a wide range of responses, with opinions sharply divided.

@Morgan White Freeman said:

"The truth is that we don't support evil. That is why we see nothing in it."

@Godwin Godwin said:

"There is not like education here we talk about reality and common sense, you can't keep a yam 🍠 and goat 🐐 in the same place to avoid somethings."

@Bolaji AKeem Yitta said:

"Your opinion can't be the same with others while other people's opinion can be the same as yours. Everyone is entitled for his or her own opinion, know this and have peace."

@Olalere Aderemi said:

"I believe that the odogwu guy deserves whatever he gets, but at the same time, the deceased victim too is not entirely free of blame. Why did she go and meet a random guy she met on social media secretly?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an alleged neighbour of Odogwu Asaba had made startling revelations about his personal life.

Late Favour Agbro's old interview resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported an old interview of Favour Agbro speaking on her relationship status and her chastity before her demise.

The clip, originally recorded in April 2026 at an Asaba mall by content creator Itz Patorchizzy, shows Favour being asked a series of personal questions during a casual street interview.

When asked whether she had a boyfriend, she calmly replied that she did not. The interviewer pressed further, and Favour confirmed, without hesitation, that she was pure at 20 years old, going on 21.

Source: Legit.ng