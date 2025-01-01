A Nigerian lady has successfully become a qualified lawyer, thereby achieving his childhood dreams

The lady, Tamara, posted a throwback photo showing when she had dressed as a lawyer during her brother's call to bar

Now, Tamara has also qualified as a lawyer, and he has shared inspiring photos to celebrate the achievement

A Nigerian lady is overjoyed after she successfully became a qualified lawyer.

A throwback photo posted on her TikTok account shows the lady dressed as a lawyer when she was a child.

The lady graduated as a lawyer. Photo credit: TikTok/Tamara.

The lady, Tamara, said the old photograph was taken on the day her elder brother, who is also a lawyer, was called to bar.

She, too, graduated from school and successfully became a lawyer. She posted nice photos to mark the achievement.

Tamara said:

"My Highlight of 2024! It was quite a journey but we made it! Looking forward to achieving more goals come 2025! PS: The baby picture was taken during my big brother's call to bar. Crazy right?."

Reactions as Nigerian lady becomes a lawyer

@spicy ira said:

"Thank God say I nor kuku do career day so anything I become now is the goal."

@lizzyxoxo said:

"Na only you know wetin you wan become for future from small."

@Big_Jae said:

"Na Princess I be for my career day oo, so incase una see me for palace oo."

@Hardeyniyi said

"Na only you fulfill the childhood dreams. Congratulations."

@Tamara said:

"I’m proud of you stranger."

@That_one_law_girl said:

"I already have the first picture just a few more years till I get the second."

@NADAT Stitches said:

"This is a sign that dreams do come true."

@Educated Thug said:

"The second person I'm seeing that her dream come true."

Becoming a lawyer in Nigeria

According to Lawpadi, a website that shares information about the legal profession, the first step to becoming a lawyer in Nigeria is to get a degree in law.

It says:

"Complete an undergraduate degree called the LLB in a Nigerian University (or Foreign University). In Nigeria, this is a 5-year course, the undergraduate curriculum requires law students to study 12 compulsory core law courses. Enrol at the Nigerian Law School for the Bar Part II programme. The Nigerian Law School educates and trains law graduates in vocational knowledge and practical skills. All courses in the Bar Part II programme are compulsory and students must obtain at least a Pass degree in all of them to complete the programme.

"The final step is the call to bar ceremony. This is the official ceremony where you are presented with your certificate of call to bar, and then you are asked to go to the Supreme Court of Nigeria to be enrolled in the Roll of Legal Practitioners which is maintained by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria."

Law graduate shares throwback photo

A lady shared her graduation photo after she successfully bagged a degree in law from the university.

Pelumi went down memory lane and shared a photo she took years ago when she graduated from lower school.

After Pelumi posted the two photos, a lot of her followers went to the comment section to send her congratulatory messages.

