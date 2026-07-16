Femi Adebayo reduced his daughter Firdaos to tears with an emotional 21st birthday surprise at his home

The actor gifted her a car, money bouquet, Skechers sneakers, a designer handbag, a birthday cake, and a heartfelt handwritten letter

Firdaos said her father had promised her 21st birthday would be special, and he delivered on every word

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo brought his daughter to tears in the most beautiful way, breaking down himself as he rolled out a heartwarming 21st birthday surprise that has since captured the hearts of fans across social media.

The celebrant, Firdaos, also known online as Niniola or Ajoke, shared the touching moment on her Instagram page, showing herself overcome with emotion as she embraced her father in a long, tearful hug.

Reactions trail moment Femi Adebayo broke down In tears as he gifted daughter car for 21st birthday. Photo credit@femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Adebayo, visibly moved, held his daughter close as both father and child shed tears together.

Firdaos shares gifts that left her speechless

The surprise came loaded with an impressive spread of presents. Firdaos unwrapped Skechers sneakers, a designer handbag, a money bouquet, a pink-and-gold floral birthday cake, and several red gift boxes.

A custom photo poster reading "Happy Birthday" was part of the display, along with a handwritten letter from her father in which he described her as "my first child, my only daughter, my heart walking around outside my body."

A car rounded off the celebration, making the moment one she clearly did not see coming.

Messages from her siblings added to the warmth of the day. Notes signed "Taiye" and "Your brother," from siblings named Kenny and Aridunnu, respectively, expressed pride in watching her grow up.

Fans hail Femi Adebayo over car gift to daughter on 21st brithday. Photo credit@femiadebayo

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo shares feelings about birthday

Reflecting on the day, Firdaos said her father had made her a promise that her 21st birthday would be unlike any other, and he delivered completely.

She used the video to thank everyone who played a part in making the celebration memorable, going through her gifts one by one with visible joy.

Here is the Instagram emotional video of Femi Adeabyo and his daughter on her birthday below:

Fans react to Femi Adebayo's touching gesture

The video quickly drew reactions from fans and celebrities alike. Here is what people had to say:

@impressivemen_fabrics wrote:

"Na Niniola dem surprise, na me dey shed tears. This is so thoughtful. Happy birthday, Niniola."

@jiganbabaoja commented:

"Don't worry you have the best dad in the world, happy birthday dear"

@kazimadeoti said:

"Happy birthday beautiful Firdaus. May Allah continually be pleased with you and grant you many more years in good health and abundant blessings. Congratulations darling"

@titofunmmy wrote:

"You deserve all the love nd more Darl"

@jollyjoymeals reacted:

"Happy birthday to you Daddy's gurl"

@hrm_queentobi shared:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful"

@officerwoos added:

"mo mo more good life"

Colleague surprises Femi Adebayo on his birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Adebayo marked his birthday on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, and congratulatory messages poured in for him.

In a video sighted online, a colleague surprised him with a worship session to mark his special day.

The movie star couldn't hold back his emotions and had to be consoled by his fans in the comment section of the post.

Source: Legit.ng