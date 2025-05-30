A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, recently exchanged naira and the Gambian Dalasi, and he has shared his experience

Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, who is on a mission to the Gambia, where he also lives, said he got some donations from social media users

While given an analysis of how the donations were spent, Father Kelvin Ugwu said he first exchanged the N5.5 million to Gambian Dalasi

A Catholic priest on a mission to the Gambia shared his experience after exchanging naira for Gambian Dalasi.

Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu said he had called for social media users to make donations to enable him to buy motorcycles for two missionary priests to aid their movements.

The priest said N5.5 million amounted to D255,000. Photo credit: Facebook/Fr Kelvin Ugwu and Getty Images/ Wirestock and Siempreverde22.

"On the 26th of April was my birthday. As I marked my birthday, I requested your assistance of N1,000,000 (one million naira) to help me buy a motorbike for two missionary priests working in a difficult terrain with the weather hitting up to 45°C. The bike is to help since their vehicle broke down."

He said he needed N1 million to purchase the two bikes, but donations later surpassed the expected amount.

He said:

"Before the end of the day (26th April 2025), I got exactly N5,370,254 (Five Million Three Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Four Naira). With that amount, I made a post to officially close the donation since it was already above the 1 million naira I requested. After the close of the donation, I received some donations still. At the close of 27th of April 2025, the total sum was N5,571,404.19 (Five Million Five Hundred and Seventy One Thousand, Four Hundred and Four Naira, Nineteen Kobo). That was the total income."

While giving an account of how he spent the money and what was left, Father Ugwu said he had first converted it to the Gambian Dalasi.

He said the N5.5 million donated amounted to D255,000.

His words:

"The money will be spent in Dalasi. This is why we need to do the conversion. The rate as of when I did the exchange was 21.8 Naira for 1 Dalasi. This will mean that the income of N5,571,404.19 will be Divided by 21.8. This will result to 255,568.99 Gambian Dalasi. In simple English, 5.5 million Naira gave us 255k in Gambian money."

Father Kelvin Ugwu is a Catholic priest on a mission to the Gambia. Photo credit: Facebook/Father Kelvin Ugwu.

Reactions to Father Kelvin Ugwu's post

God bless you, in Nigeria if we demand for accountability they will jail us up for making such demands but here no contributor asked you for accountability but you have done it, not as a Priest but as discipline and straightforward person. God bless you Fr."

Ayogu Onyekachi JP said:

"You have done noble Father and may God bless you but as for the Gambia-Nigeria currency exchange rate e pain me pass labour pain imagine Gambia just common Gambia chaii."

Chukwuma Timothy said:

"The transparency here is top notch, God bless you my own brother, keep up the good work, to those that donated may God bless you abundantly, to those that wanted to donate but couldn't meet up may also bless you people, indeed ezike oba nwere mmadu, God bless you Fr Kelvin Ugwu."

Lady speaks about naira and dollar exchange rate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady who resides in America was left in shock and disbelief after she realised how much $1000 would yield in naira.

The lady said she was about to send money to a relative living in Nigeria, and she decided to check how much it would be.

She said she was shocked that $1000 would yield nothing less than N1.6 million if she sent it to the relative.

