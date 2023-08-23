GNEC has disclosed that Nigerian students are facing difficulty in Northern Cyprus

Its director said the CBN's transfer directive is making it difficult for students to receive money sent on time

She urged the Nigerian government to strengthen diplomatic ties with the country

The Global Non-Governmental Organisation Executive Committee has disclosed some of the challenges endangering Nigerian students' ability to study and live in peace in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The Central Bank of Nigeria's transfer policy directive, according to GNEC Director, Olasubomi Iginla-Aina's observations from her time in Northern Cyprus and conversations with Nigerian students there, is the main issue the students are dealing with.

Recall that the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, had previously advised Nigerian students to stay away from Northern Cyprus.

According to its chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, many students have been killed in the region, which is not recognised by the UN.

Nearly 50,000 foreign students -- mostly from Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent -- reportedly enrolled in schools in the area recently.

Cyprus has been split for over 50 years between the southern Republic of Cyprus, a member of the EU, and the northern part, which Turkey seized in 1974.

CBN money transfer a problem for students

She noted that the students complained that they don’t get money sent from Nigeria on time because the CBN money transfer is delayed in all the schools in TRNC.

She said:

“But the CBN policy for money transfers should be as easy as ABC. Let children receive money easily instead of delaying it. The government should look into the transfer policy of CBN and help.”

In a related report, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria released the names of International Money Transfer agents in Nigeria for seamless remittances into the country.

Iginla-Aina explained according to a Punch report that the government of Northern Cyprus, Nigerian students, and the University authorities complained about the false agents, who were raising the expectations of Nigerians that there were job opportunities in TRNC in contrary to the fact that there were not many job opportunities there.

Calling on the the Nigerian government to strengthen diplomatic ties with the country, she said:

“Our children are going there. We stand to gain a lot more if we take steps to help our people.”

She disclosed that the Northern Cyprus immigration services informed her that deportation rates will rise as people using forged documents would be found using an upgraded information technology system.

Opeoluwa Ojekemi, President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, TRCN, stated during the discussion that the CBN directive had a severe impact on Nigerian students in Northern Cyprus.

He acknowledged that paying fees, rent, and other expenses was challenging.

Ojekemi blasted phoney agents for spreading false information about getting hired right away after arriving.

