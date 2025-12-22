A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after saving up money for rent all year

In a video, she mentioned the name of the platform where she saved the cash and rejoiced over her ability to achieve that

Although she noted that the money wouldn't be going for rent anymore, she still felt proud of her financial discipline during the year

A Nigerian lady earned congratulatory messages online after sharing a personal milestone with netizens.

This achievement centred on financial discipline which she developed and exhibited in the year 2025.

Piggyvest users celebrates reaching her payday. Photo credit: @dordorbaby4/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady saves up rent on Piggyvest

In her post shared via the X app, she celebrated the completion of a year-long savings goal.

According to her, it was a feat she felt proud to achieve despite a change in how the funds would eventually be used.

Identified as @layemz on X, she disclosed that she had committed herself to setting aside money throughout the year specifically for accommodation expenses.

She relied on the Piggyvest platform, acknowledging its role in helping her stay disciplined and organised.

Reaching the end of the savings period was a moment of pride for her, as it represented months of discipline and careful planning rather than impulsive spending.

However, she mentioned a new development, stating that the funds which were originally intended for rent, would no longer serve that purpose.

Piggyvest user over the moon as her payday finally approaches. Photo credit: @dordorbaby4/X.

Source: Twitter

Despite this change, she emphasised that the original goal still mattered to her.

Completing the savings plan made her excited and reinforced her confidence in her ability to manage money responsibly.

For her, the success lay not in how the money would be spent, but in the fact that she stayed committed until the end.

She also expressed her joy about reaching the day that she would finally be paid by the platform.

In her words:

"Hey Piggyvest I saved up for rent all year and today is payday. Tysm! I did it!!!even tho the money won’t be going into rent anymore. I dideetttttt!!!"

Reactions as lady saves up rent on Piggyvest

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

ObabaofNaija said:

"Even on the day of my withdrawal @Piggyvest still pulled off percentage breaking fee from my savings. Deducting over 520k."

Sei Queen said:

"Hi please reply to this, I wanna come back here, I wanna ask you questions when I'll be ready to start mine. Tysm."

Angelica Grey said:

"E no go bad if you just do giveaway. 25k for 20 persons no go bad like that Sha oo."

Miracle Adishi said:

"I'm so proud of you. I love it when people do the positive things they've always planned out to do waving off the obstacles."

Victor said:

"I think I'd give @piggyvest a trial next year. The reviews I see here are good. Really enticing."

Ajala reacted:

"You people have started again. I want to withdrew my money and now. I can't have access to my acct."

Ekundato added:

"@Piggyvest hv bn saving me for my Aus rent right from day 1."

