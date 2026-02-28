A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about how he won over five scholarships and numerous awards during his undergraduate days in UI

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Olasunkanmi Mubarak, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Olasunkanmi shared that he bagged a first-class degree in petroleum engineering.

Scholarship winner bags first class in UI

Identified as @SunkanmiMubarak on X, the graduate shared how he lost his phone in 100 level but still got a perfect GPA.

He also listed the scholarships and awards he had won.

The petroleum engineering scholar said:

"Started teaching during the ASUU–COVID strike to afford a phone and support my parents with the little I saved before resumption. First week of virtual classes? I lost the phone. Lost all the savings I had made during the strike and pandemic. Still finished 100L with a 4.00/4.00

"In 100L, when I lost my phone, it felt like I lost everything. No backups. No soft copies. No money to replace it immediately. But I refused to lose momentum.

"I moved from room to room. Hostel to hostel. Friend to friend. Just to read. If someone had a phone, I asked. If someone had a laptop, I borrowed. Pride had to die. During TDBs & MTNs, I practically lived in the reading room. Yet I was still going from UI to Iwo Road–Saw Mill to take tutorials. I needed the little income to support my parents. Balance wasn’t optional. It was survival.

"In 200L, I started tutorials. Without a phone. Everything I do had to be precisely calculated: – No missed classes – No missed tutorials – No excuses. Time management? I learnt it without knowing Discipline became my system.

"Fast forward. BSc. Petroleum Engineering, First Class Honours. 85 courses. 81 As. 4 Bs. CGPA trend looking like Arps’ decline curve. 100L – 4.00, 200L – 3.98, 300L – 3.97, 400L – 3.96, 500L – 3.96."

Sharing details about the scholarships he won, the scholar added:

"Received multiple scholarships: SPDC, 2x SAMOMS, IDU of Greater Washington, SPE Lagos DROPS , SPE Lagos Educational Support, amongst others."

See his X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI first-class engineering graduate

@Ayantayo_029 said:

"Man you’re legend…..congratulations."

@pharm_mk said:

"This is mindblowing. Damnn."

@EyitayoBanksD3 said:

"Congratulations brother. Very inspiring story."

