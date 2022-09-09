A Nigerian lady who is not ashamed of the kind of business her mother does has shown it off while hawking

The lady said that she does not care about what anybody says about her condition as long as she is not a thief

Nigerians who watched her video said that they love her confidence and pride in her mother's venture

A Nigerian lady has gone online in a video to hawk the food that her mother sells. She said she is proud.

The lady stated that though she may not be rich, she is comfortable with what she has. The lady, therefore, challenged people to showcase what their mothers do.

Many people admired the lady's courage of promoting her mother's business. Photo source: TikTok/@nobrerodiat

A queen and more

She kept talking while moving with what looked like moi-moi on her head. According to her, what she is doing is better than stealing. The hawker said that she is living well despite her humble background.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 900 comments with 18,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ayotomiwa82 said:

"God bless your hustle dear."

user7347100657034 said:

"Good of you. God will uplift you."

Ab water said:

"I just follow you now because of this."

M.O.P of Naija said:

"ole lo ba Omo je. continue to be real Omo iya mi."

rotimiadekanmi said:

"I love ur confidence ..... you look beautiful, aje they can feed u."

dunnypearl said:

"I love ur courage."

Wale Amala said:

"Na amala me self dey sell no be play play."

Prince Abolade Adeshola said:

"Wow keep it up."

Fish seller dances beside mother

