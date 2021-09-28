Nwafor Chisom Charity is a 23-year-old Nigerian lady living with sickle cell and who is seeking help to live a life devoid of pain

The young lady said she has been battling leg ulcer for the past ten years and needs to undergo blood transfusion

According to Charity, she needs N1 million for the treatment and blood transfusion and has till November 29th to make payment

Nwafor Chisom Charity, a 23-year-old Nigerian lady living with sickle cell, has urged Nigerians to come to her rescue as she needs N1 million for leg ulcer treatment and blood transfusion.

Taking to her Instagram page to share her ordeal, the young lady said she has been living with the leg ulcer for 10 years and her parents can no longer afford to pay her medical bills.

Nwafor Chisom Charity has urged Nigerians to come to her rescue. Photo credit: @chisom_chacha

Source: Instagram

She posted photos of her bandaged legs and a video of herself as she sought Nigerians' help to live a life devoid of pain.

The young lady said she hasn't been able to sleep because the pain is too much for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Charity wrote on Instagram:

"Good day dear people. Please I need your help, My name is Nwafor Chisom Charity I was diagnosed with Sickle cell from birth. It later resulted into leg ulcer that has been on both legs for over 10 years now. My parent has spent all they can, but currently can't afford to pay my bill again.

"Am asked to undergo RBC Exchange Blood Transfusion EBT. I haven't been able to sleep well. The pains is too much. Kindly help me donate any amount you can."

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the young lady who said she has till November 29 to raise the money.

In her words:

"Just click on the link and donate. I have till November 29th to raise 1million naira."

Nigerian lady urges people to help her with N150k for urgent surgery

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Olori Blessing Herry took to social media to solicit help when she was in dire need of N150,000 for an urgent surgery.

The young lady with the Twitter handle @olori_blessing said she was hopeful that help would come her way.

In her words:

"I need 150k for an urgent surgery before weekend. I don't know how it will happen but I know God will come through, this pain is too much."

Source: Legit