A Nigerian lawyer has explained the legal implications of being hit with a lawsuit without having the funds to pay

He stated how the lawsuit can follow an individual for life unless a settlement and other processed are initiated

The legal professional advised owners of expensive assets to exercise caution on the road because many citizens lack the means to cover massive damages

A Nigerian lawyer identified as @hassan_buhari_esq has explained what happens when an individual is slammed with a multimillion-naira lawsuit but lacks the financial capacity to settle it.

The legal professional shared the detailed explanation via his TikTok account in response to a question from a curious follower.

A lawyer explains what people should do if the court asks them to pay money for a lawsuit. Photo credit: @hassan_buhari-esq

Source: TikTok

Lawyer explains what to do after lawsuit

The lawyer noted that if a person cannot afford to pay a judgement debt, the liability does not simply disappear.

@hassan_buhari_esq said:

"If they've gone after your money, your assets, and everything you have, and the money is still not sufficient, then that particular debt will keep following you forever. It will not just disappear. If your net worth increases—your net worth, rather, if it increases in the future—or your money increases, or your source of income increases, the person you are owing money can still go back to the court and get enforcement."

He further explained that interest continues to accumulate on unpaid balances, though parties often negotiate settlements like accepting N20 million instead of N500 million.

He also warned against bankruptcy, describing it as a terrible legal process where all remaining resources are pooled and shared among creditors.

Addressing owners of expensive properties, the legal practitioner advised against confronting everyday drivers recklessly under the assumption that court damages will fully restore their wealth.

@hassan_buhari_esq said:

"Most people will be driving expensive cars on the road and they will be like, 'Hit me and see, hit me and see, jam my car and see.' Oh guy, if you jam me, the highest you can get from him is to sell his car and his house that he is building. That's all. He cannot even repair your car."

Reactions to lawyer's advise against lawsuit

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's post below:

@ŘUSTY🙅🏻 said:

"No worry my net worth no go increase."

@Varimax Interiors said:

"Many judgement is based on net worth sha."

@_Xther✨☘️:

"God no allow me enter trouble oo. 😩😩"

Watch the video below:

Lawyer advises loan app users

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer has advised people indebted to loan apps on what to do if they are intimidated by the police.

Source: Legit.ng