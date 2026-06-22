A young Nigerian lady cried on campus as her close friends celebrated their final graduation set

The emotional lady clarified that she did not fail her courses, as opposed to many people's thought, while revealing the reason

Her graduating friends paused their celebration to offer her a comforting group hug on the path

A young Nigerian lady has moved thousands of social media users to tears after sharing a highly emotional video of the moment her close friends graduated ahead of her.

The video, posted on TikTok by user @neriah_4_life, captures the raw vulnerability of watching your peers take the next big step in life while you stay behind to finish your journey.

A university student goes emotional as her friends graduate ahead of her. Photo credit: @neriah_4_life/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady shares moment with graduating friends

In the viral video, two graduates, a young man and a lady, are seen dressed in their signed-out white T-shirts and graduation sashes. They walk hand-in-hand down the campus path, sandwiching their emotional friend who is dressed in casual clothes.

As the two graduates turn to hug and celebrate their shared victory, the non-graduating friend stands aside, visibly overwhelmed, and covers her face as she breaks down in tears. Understanding her pain, her friends immediately stop their celebration, turn back, and pull her into a comforting, tight group hug.

Nigerian student clarifies her academic status

To prevent netizens from assuming she had failed or carried over courses, the lady quickly took to the comment section to clarify her academic situation. She explained that she is currently in her third year (300 level) of a four-year program, while her friends were in their final year.

The TikTok user @neriah_4_life wrote:

"I'm studying a 4-year course, presently in 300l, but they're my friends from the graduating set."

Reactions as lady weeps over graduating friends

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's post below:

lolamaven said:

"This is me and my friend but we are in different college."

Pwesh said:

"Funny how my friends have graduate and some are even serving but am in 100 level. 😪💔"

BiG DIRZO said:

"This is me last year out of 5 of us but Alihamudulilah class 2026."

Watch the emotional video below:

Lady who struggled with grade bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) earned praises online after she displayed her final year CGPA.

Source: Legit.ng