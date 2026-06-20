Oluwatomisin Ishola died less than 24 hours after graduating from LAUTECH, turning a day of celebration into a period of mourning for his family

His sister recounted that he appeared healthy before leaving for a football field, where he reportedly collapsed before a match began

The deceased had overcome years of admission challenges and was already making plans to launch a phone business and pursue football opportunities

What should have marked the beginning of a new chapter ended in tragedy for the family of Oluwatomisin Ishola, a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), who died less than 24 hours after celebrating his convocation.

The 28-year-old Science Laboratory Technology graduate received his degree on April 22 and died the following day, leaving relatives and friends struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

The late Oluwatomisin Ishola poses in his convocation gown during celebrations at LAUTECH. Photo: MP

Source: Facebook

His younger sister, Olayinka Ishola, in an extensive interview with Punch, recalled that the convocation ceremony was a joyful occasion attended by family members who travelled to celebrate his achievement. According to her, he appeared healthy throughout the day, apart from being slightly tired after the event.

How did tragedy strike suddenly?

After the ceremony, the family returned home, shared a meal and spent the evening together. Nothing appeared unusual, she said.

The following morning, Oluwatomisin reportedly left home to join friends at a football field. Before departing, he asked his sister to prepare beans for him, promising to return shortly.

Hours later, confusion began to spread when relatives and friends repeatedly called his phone and visited his room asking about his whereabouts. The situation became more alarming when reports surfaced online suggesting he had died.

According to Olayinka, the family initially dismissed the claims, believing there had been a mistake. Their fears grew when more people arrived with the same information and social media posts carrying his photograph began circulating.

What happened at the football field?

Family members were later informed that Oluwatomisin never participated in the football match.

Those present reportedly said he became weak shortly after arriving at the field and collapsed before the game commenced. Efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

While the exact cause of death remains unclear, Olayinka said a relative who is a medical doctor suggested cardiac arrest as a possible explanation. She added that her brother had never complained of any serious illness and was widely regarded as healthy and active.

Dreams cut short after graduation

Beyond the shock of his death, the family is grieving the loss of a young man whose future plans were already taking shape.

Olayinka said her brother spent about four years seeking admission before eventually gaining entry into LAUTECH. Even after becoming a student, he faced academic and administrative challenges but persevered until graduation.

Alongside his studies, he bought and repaired mobile phones to support himself financially. He was reportedly preparing to establish a phone and accessories business and had already drawn up plans for a venture valued at about N2 million.

The family also revealed that he nurtured ambitions in football and was exploring opportunities that could have taken him abroad.

His death, coming a day after a milestone he worked years to achieve, has left his loved ones devastated and searching for answers.

UniAbuja promises jobs for top graduates,

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Abuja, recently renamed Yakubu Gowon University, has announced a new incentive for academic excellence as it prepares for its combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies.

Vice Chancellor Hakeem Fawehinmi disclosed that the institution will offer automatic employment to its best graduating students from the two academic sessions under review.

Source: Legit.ng