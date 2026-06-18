CAF sent a message to Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena after his goal celebration against Czechia

Mokoena converted a second-half penalty to keep South Africa’s 2026 World Cup knockout hopes alive

The Sundowns midfielder will miss the final group game against South Korea after a second yellow card

Ace midfielder Teboho Mokoena kept South Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive with his second-half goal from the penalty spot against Czechia.

Bafana Bafana and Czechia clashed in their second Group A match in Atlanta, having both lost their first matches to Mexico and South Korea, respectively.

Bafana Bafana stars celebrate Teboho Mokoena's goal. Photo by Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Michal Sadilek opened the scoring within six minutes, and it looked like they were running away with all three points before Mokoena converted in the 83rd minute.

Mokoena’s performance wrote his name in South African history books as the first World Cup goalscorer for the country in 16 years, the 10th overall.

According to Briefly Sports, the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder will miss the crucial final group game against South Korea after picking up a yellow card, his second of the tournament.

CAF sends message to Mokoena

Mokoena was spotted getting emotional at the rendition of the South African national anthem during the pre-match formalities, and he converted the emotions into a top performance.

His goal celebration has earned him special recognition by CAF, after performing Cristiano Ronaldo’s “peace of mind” celebration, among others, after his goal.

Ronaldo debuted the celebration when he scored for Manchester United against Everton at Goodison Park in October 2022, instead of his famous Siuu.

Mokoena may have played his last game at the World Cup, but his goal gives Bafana Bafana a fighting chance to make sure he returns to action in the Round of 32.

Mokoena reacts after his goal

The midfielder, during a pitch-side interview after the match, could not contain his happiness after contributing to a crucial result for South Africa.

“I never thought as a kid that I would be here. It’s a dream come true,” the CAF Champions League winner told SuperSport about his goal.

“I am proud of the team, even though, unfortunately, we didn’t win. But we got all the support. I don’t know how I am feeling, but I am excited by how we fought today. I think everyone back home is proud. We showed up today.

Teboho Mokoena speaks after his goal against Czechia. Photo by Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

“Like I said, I’m excited, the way we played, the way we showed up. We were brave, we were confident on the ball, we were also good off the ball. I think the team did very well today, and we can be proud of ourselves.”

South Africa will face South Korea on June 25, and at the same time, Mexico will take on Czechia in the final Group A game.

How South Africa could qualify

Legit.ng previously explained how South Africa could qualify for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the draw against Czechia.

Bafana Bafana could be one of the eight best third-placed teams if they beat South Korea on the final day and secure four points in Group A.

Source: Legit.ng