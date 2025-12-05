A Nigerian man who compared the efficiency of an induction cooker against a gas cooker has shared a video of it online

The man said that an induction cooker makes meals faster, boiling as demonstrated in his test video of boiler water with a stainless plate

Many Nigerians had mixed reactions to his video as some people still believed the induction cooker may not be as good as he presented it

A Nigerian DIY solar expert has made an interesting observation around the time gas affordability is out of reach for many Nigerians.

The man in a viral video said it is more economical to cook with an induction cooker plugged into a solar system than running gas.

What are the wattage ratings of induction cookers?

Showing his four-phased induction cooker, he mentioned the watts each burner uses, adding that one of them is rated around 3,000 watts.

He (@diy_fortress) added that a single-burner induction cooker runs at around 2,000 watts, making it more compatible with a medium solar setup.

The solar expert said that when he mostly cooks at around 1,000 watts, which equals 1 unit of grid electricity that could be priced between N30 and N50.

How does cooking gas compare to induction?

He took his analysis further by comparing how a 1kg gas at N1,200 will last for everyday cooking. In another video, he did a test examination of induction and gas cookers.

During the test, he showed people that his water boiled faster on an induction cooker, at the same time the kettle on the gas cooker was simmering.

Many people have expressed mixed reactions to the man's cross-examination of gas and solar energy.

Watch the video below:

danihillaryjr | theDesigner asked:

"Can I use induction cooker for a 2KVA sako with 3.6cola lithium battery?"

adeolasilver said:

"Am using my induction cooker with inverter, the thing too fast."

Badvibes wondered:

"How come people are just knowning of induction cooker in 2025, something I have been using since 2011."

SidneeJames said:

"We've not had light for 3 days now, as good as an induction cooker is, I can't recommend it for places with unstable electricity."

Violet Nwankwo said:

"I bought induction cooker because of your videos and truly it's worth the hype. It's very fast, energy efficient and sweet."

mobiletek252 said:

"Bro I was shocked when you placed your palm on the induction cooker, and was not hurt."

The man replied:

"It doesnt have ceramic under, just glass. And it works by emitting magnetic energy."

Jo AdeSegun observed:

"You're using stainless plate on the induction cooker."

lakukulala said:

"Baba, induction na baba o. Bought mine this week. Omoh, i bow. Veeery fast and e no dey chop power cos it's fast and e no dey cause heat for kitchen. But your pot must be compliant. Gas and and electric element cookers dey learn!"

Another man used induction cooker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who installed 16kVA solar in his house and even exported excess power to the national grid gave an update about his setup.

He stated that he cooked beans at a 6/10 power setting. Despite using the cooker with two 1.5HP ACs and other appliances in his home, he still did not exceed 3kw.

