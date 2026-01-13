A young Nigerian woman went viral on TikTok after explaining her decision to live child-free in a trending video

She cited fears of childbirth-related body changes, financial strain, and personal overstimulation as key reasons

Her views sparked mixed reactions online, reigniting debates about motherhood, money, and societal expectations

A young Nigerian woman has sparked a massive online debate after detailing her reasons for choosing a child-free life.

Taking to her TikTok account, the young Nigerian lady, identified as Chioma Favour, answered many people who had asked why she doesn't want to have a child of her own.

Her reasons, from personal to psychological, have resonated with many who watched her video on TikTok, sparking mixed reactions.

Chioma listed four primary reasons for her decision. First, she expressed a strong dislike of the physical changes that occur after childbirth in most cases.

Nigerian lady says she doesn't want children

She noted her fear of permanent body changes and the life-threatening risks associated with labour.

She said:

"When you're pregnant, you get fat and really ugly, and most people do not recover from that. The only people that really do are rich people or, let's say, celebrities because they need their looks for their job, so they recover. Most people, they look scary after it. And I don't want to gain weight."

Moving to her financial perspective, she stated that she has no desire to spend her money on a child's school fees. According to her, she aims for a more comfortable retirement that has nothing to do with children.

In her words:

"Number two: I don't want to be spending my money on school fees. What do you mean? Like, bro, imagine me telling my child, 'Okay, I can't give you money for school fees because I want to go and buy a dress, or I want to go to a restaurant.' I sound like a terrible person. So why not just not go through the whole process? 'Cause I want my money to be for me."

She also cited her personality, disclosing that she gets "overstimulated really fast" and is not suited for the intense multitasking that motherhood demands.

"I cannot be doing one million things at the same time, which is like the entire job of a mother," she explained.

Finally, she challenged the cultural notion that children are a form of old-age security, calling it a "dumb decision." She argued that a child's future is never guaranteed, and one cannot rely on them for care.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nigerian lady's no-childbirth wish

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Being_odi said:

"I love my child soooooo much and wouldn’t trade him for anything in this world, but if I could rewind, I wouldn’t have a child."

Yetty_styles questioned:

"Can we have a group to console ourselves, cause people are calling me delusional?"

Taofeeqah commented:

"But, still, every pain and stress is worth it, looking at your child alone is another source of happiness."

Mimi wrote:

"I am a mother of 3 boys, and I want more kids. I love the journey and am very grateful."

