A Nigerian woman has lamented bitterly on social media after finding out that her nanny got scammed

According to the woman, her nanny had gone to buy a basket of fresh tomatoes at the market, not knowing that the seller was dubious

After bringing the tomatoes home, they found out that the majority of tomatoes in the basket were unripe

A Nigerian woman was devastated after her nanny fell victim to a fraudulent vendor a market.

The unsuspecting caregiver had been sent to purchase a basket of fresh tomatoes, only to discover that the majority were unripe.

Woman shares video of unripe tomatoes

Rubywomanbyije took to her TikTok account to express her outrage and share evidence of the scam.

A video revealed the extent of the deception, with a layer of ripe tomatoes cleverly concealing the mostly unripe contents beneath.

According to the woman, the nanny had visited Mile 12 market, a bustling hub for fresh produce, where the dubious seller perpetrated the scam.

The vendor's tactic of covering the top of the basket with ripe tomatoes had convincingly misled the nanny into purchasing the supposedly fresh produce.

"They sold a basket if unripe tomatoes to my nanny and covered the top with red ones. Mile 12 market has the biggest scam ever. I have been crying since yesterday," the woman lamented.

Reactions as woman laments over tomato scam

The woman's video sparked outrage and sympathy on TikTok, with many viewers condemning the fraudulent practices at the market.

@GenOliveD reacted:

"But why is the nanny the one buying foodstuffs? Is she also the cook and house help?"

@FAITH said:

"Those of you questioning her why the nanny went to the market. Is everything okay with y’all’s head?The audacity Una dey get for this app ehh."

@blessed frozen said:

"Pls come to illepo market and buy tomatoes yesterday a basket was 12k every big and ripe."

@user6885590816249 said:

"Its in Nigeria we prioritise red tomatoes. the unripe ones do a better job with stew making. The texture is nice."

@Brown sugah said:

"This one na news again grind all together with pepper and shombo plus tatashe you go get the red wey you Dey find!"

@miss tee added:

"Una funny for this app oh, so someone that’s staying with her can’t run errands for her, besides she never blamed the nanny so wetin be una problem."

