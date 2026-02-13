A 31-year-old Nigerian man took to social media to talk about the challenges he was facing

He revealed that he still lives with his parents despite his age and the debt he currently owes

He also explained that he has no skills while sharing how much he earns daily from his POS business

The post has since generated many reactions, with people flooding the comment section to encourage and motivate him.

31-year-old man struggles with debt

The man, identified on TikTok as @sesu053, explained that he never imagined his life would turn out this way and admitted that he currently has no marketable skills.

He shared:

“This feels embarrassing to say out loud. I’m 31 years old and I live with my parents. I don’t have any marketable skills, so I work as a POS attendant for 500 naira a day. That’s 15,000 naira a month.”

After revealing how much he earns daily and monthly at 31, he went on to speak about his life and other personal struggles.

He added:

“Honestly, this is not how I thought my life was going to be. What I hate to admit the most is that I’m not even starting from zero but from debt.

“You’re earning 500 naira daily and you’re in debt, you understand what I mean.”

Despite his low income as a POS agent, he said he is still in debt but has decided to challenge himself to increase his earnings and reach a set financial goal within a specific number of days.

He continued:

“I’m not disclosing the amount because this is not supposed to be a pity story. I’m not looking for sympathy.

“I’ve given myself a challenge to earn 150,000 naira in 60 days online using this phone.

“For me to achieve that, it means I need to make at least 2,500 naira every day. Since I don’t have any skills, I have to actively build one along the way to make sure I earn.”

Reactions as 31-year-old POS agent speaks on struggles

R.D.K 🫥said:

"This is not suppose to be a pity story “ it’s definitely going to work out for you man."

Ifechukwude Emmanuel explained:

"31 dey complain me na 34 I just began to live now , almost starting life from zero."

Leo Nwanze said:

"Can you do a video telling us how Neo life captured you, what you passed through and how you got delivered from the shackles of Neo life... trust me you'll surely get engagement and the video will do well, trust me."

BSO wrote:

"If you own the pos business and you're in a good location with substantial capital, you will get that 150k in a month."

Julius Plake | Wedding MC wrote:

"Guy drop details of how people can patronize your Data business na!"

Obed shared:

"Please guys,which skill is best at the moment,something u can learn and practice with your device,please respond nicely thank you."

P_Ctech noted:

"A time comes in every man’s life that he must tell himself the truth. Joy is coming."

Charles O said:

"You have a skill sir, storytelling is a high value skill, and you have it. utilise it properly and you'll never be poor again."

Watch the TikTok video below:

