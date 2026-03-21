A young Nigerian lady who's a pastor's daughter has shared a video of her recent encounter with him on the road

In the video, the lady displayed the moment she saw him preaching by the roadside and what she did next

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to applaud her dad

A heartwarming scene was captured on camera in Nigeria when a pastor was spotted preaching on the street, unaware that his own daughter was watching.

The encounter was captured by the pastor's daughter, who couldn't resist sharing the moment on social media.

Daughter captures moment she saw her father preaching on the road. Photo credit: @LoveAdebayo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady praises dad who's a pastor

Identified as @LoveAdebayo on TikTok, the lady posted the moment she came across her father spreading the word on the roadside.

In the clip, she playfully acknowledged her dad with a smile, and he reacted with a wave and a smile too.

The special moment quickly gained attention online, with users praising the pastor's dedication to God and the special bond between him and his daughter.

Many took to the comments section to express their admiration for the pastor and his humble approach to spreading the gospel.

According to the post, the lady's encounter with her father wasn't a one-off event, as he frequently took to the streets to preach.

She admitted that she often found herself in awkward situations when she met her dad in such settings, but couldn't help but feel proud of his commitment to his faith.

Lady captures the moment her father carried out evangelism on the road. Photo credit: @LoveAdebayo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She captioned the post:

"POV: Your dad is a pastor and an evangelist. I was on my way out and I saw my dad preaching on the street as usual. As a pastor's child I don't know what y'all do in times like this o. I'm sorry to distract you pastor sir but me I usually wave my teeth shining my teeth o. I decided to do a video of him today. This isn't the first time. Can anybody relate? And he definitely wave back with a smile. More grace daddy. Please say a word of prayer for him."

Reactions as lady sees dad preaching

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@måyœr602 said:

"He won't miss heaven last minute."

@Olu Abraham said:

"May he never fall not fail. God bless him more financially and materially."

@Diary of a Pastor's Daughter:

"As a Pastor's Daughter I can relate. And so many times I engage in personal evangelism on the streets. We call it Morning Cry. My Father literally handed over his megaphone and equipment to me to continue the work."

@BEST CAKE VENDOR IN OJO/LASU said:

"This was how my dad preached every Sunday morning but life happened. He preached last on earth July 27th and Died July 28th on the cold Monday morning after morning devotion."

@HARDEY JORKEE said:

"I swear this was really funny to me as in the way your dad laughed and waved at you. God will reward you sir and yiu will live long on earth in good health, more anointing sir."

@biggest_kim said:

"Lol that’s when I’ll go and stand beside him like a jealous house wife wanting to show everyone he’s my dad."

@_oluwadray added:

"Read comments after comments and it occurs to me that we are gradually losing it,we are slowly losing gem like this. Growing up I cannot count the nums of pastors I used to meet in junctions passionately teaching and practicing Gods words even if people ain’t listening but now? I can’t even remember the last time I saw one person doing this. Seeing this now,then is seems like a normal thing but now I cherish those moments and memories."

See the post below:

Pastor's daughter speaks about her life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a fashion designer, whose father is a pastor, publicly disclosed that she left Christianity for the traditional form of worship.

The traditionalist wondered why Christians believe that one's life becomes miserable when the person leaves Christianity.

Source: Legit.ng