Nigerian woman shared how she donated N500,000 as a sacrificial seed offering to a church without pressure

She said she later realised she expected a specific breakthrough from God and described the act as trying to “bribe God”

The woman revealed she had a dream that changed her perspective after the church initially failed to acknowledge the donation

A Nigerian woman has shared an unusual vision she said she had after donating a large “seed offering” to a church.

The lady, identified on X as @Oluwamidunsin, recounted how she once gave a ministry a sacrificial seed of N500,000, explaining that the decision came from her heart.

A Nigerian lady shares what she saw after dropping a N500k seed offering in church. Photo credit: @Oluwamidunsin/X

Source: UGC

According to her, no one in the church pressured or encouraged her to make the donation at the time.

Lady gives N500,000 seed offering to church

However, she admitted that she later realised she had attached expectations to the offering, hoping that God would open a particular opportunity for her.

In her words, she described the act as an attempt to “bribe God,” because she was expecting a specific outcome in return.

She explained that after transferring the money, she expected the ministry to at least acknowledge the donation since they would have known it was her, as her name would be clearly seen in the transfer.

A Nigerian woman donates N500,000 as a sacrificial seed offering to a church. Photo credit: @Oluwamidunsin/X

Source: TikTok

She said:

"This ministry knew me personally. I sent the money through a transfer, so they could clearly see who it came from. Naturally, I expected at least a simple acknowledgment — even if it was just, “Dr. Mary, we received the money. Thank you.”

But 24 hours passed… and there was silence.

I didn’t quite know what to feel. That amount was more than double my monthly income at the time. It wasn’t a casual gift."

Lady shares vision after giving seed

She said the situation took an unexpected turn when she had what felt like a dream or vision.

She added:

While I was still processing it, I had what felt like a dream. In it, it was as though God Himself said to me, “I received the money. Thank you.”

And in that moment, something shifted in my heart."

The lady said the supposed dream shifted her perspective and helped her realise that her offering was meant for God and not for human validation.

She added that although the ministry later acknowledged the donation after three days, the dream had already given her the peace she needed.

The woman also disclosed that the opportunity she had hoped the offering would unlock did not eventually come through.

Reflecting on the experience, she said she later came to understand that the closed door was not rejection but a form of redirection to something better.

See her X post below:

