A Nigerian lady is in tears as her UK visa will soon expire, and she has yet to find a new organisation to sponsor her

The lady shared her frustrations on TikTok, noting that she has just 2 months to stay in the UK before her visa expires

A lot of social media users who saw the post sympathised with her, while others suggested steps she should take

A Nigerian lady who is living in the UK has cried out because her visa is about to expire.

The lady shared the sad situation on TikTok, noting that she is still unable to find an organisation that would sponsor her.

The lady says she has only two months left on her UK visa. Photo credit: TikTok/@hashnatty3 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to the lady identified as @hashnatty3, her visa would expire within two months.

If her visa expires and she is unable to find another sponsor, she might be forced to make a return journey home.

She captioned her post:

"The pressure to get COS is getting worser. 2 months left for visa to expire. No company wants to sponsor. This is affecting our mental health."

A lot of people in her comment section suggested other options to her.

The lady says there is only two months left on her visa. Photo credit: TikTok/@hashnatty3.

See the post below:

Reactions as lady says her visa is about to expire in the UK

@globaladuamani said:

"I was in this situation 5 days ago. Was supposed to leave yesterday but God has amazing ways of doing things. Read psalm 91."

@Ope said:

"Do you drive? And are you willing to relocate?"

@tatendach3 said:

"Send a message, I know a company which is giving cos."

@Fiddles said:

"Try and apply to school for admission! Go back to school while you continue to search for COS."

@SHEFFIELD BRAIDER said:

"Have you tried setting up a business."

@Olumide said:

"Na why I quickly do global talent o."

@Unacceptable said:

"I have only 2weeks left for my visa to expire. Hmmm I can't even eat and sleep."

@Juliypounds said:

"Mine feb 2027, I hardly sleep for night. God will perfect it all.. don’t give up please."

@1kobo said:

"My sister I’m in same situation please I need help 🙏please."

@user8034535736524 said:

"For how long does sponsorship visa expire? I thought is after 5yrs."

@ABIODUN said:

"I need someone to explain for me I’m interested in this uk stuff."

@DD words said:

"Everybody want driver, I don’t know who will use public transport."

@Watermeadowclose said:

"Same here. We are going home 60 days before visa expires."

@Blessing Bede said:

"My dear we plenty on this table oooo. Am so confused on what to do."

@Chiso Constance Mashano said:

"Have you applied for cesca? If you live down south. Couple of friends have jobs now through cesca."

