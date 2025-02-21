A Nigerian lady said she bought buns in school but what she discovered in them was not exactly what she expected

She was rushing to eat the buns, having craved it for long but when she pressed it, she was shocked

The amount of oil that came out from the buns was shocking, and some people said it could be unhealthy

A Nigerian lady said she decided to patronise snack sellers in her school but she was left unimpressed.

The lady said she bought buns in her school premises but what she discovered wasn't her expectation.

She pressed the buns and found it to be too greasy. Photo credit: TikTok/@mer_cury65.

Source: UGC

In a video posted on TikTok by @mer_cury55, the lady showed what happened when she pressed the buns.

The lady pressed the buns and a lot of oil was gushing out from it as if it was only oil that was used in preparing it.

The oil was so much so that people suggested it could be used to fry another buns.

The lady said the buns she bought was too greasy. Photo credit: TikTok@mer_cury.

Source: TikTok

The lady captioned the video:

"You bought buns from your school canteen. I died my fans. The buns was even crunchy."

It is not clear if the lady later ate the buns but online sources are of the opinion that too much oil in food is not good.

According to Healthline, a website that curates information on a healthy diet and food, greasy food could be harmful.

It states:

"Greasy foods are known to harm the healthy bacteria that live in your gut. A high-fat diet, such as one rich in greasy foods, may damage your gut microbiome by increasing the number of unhealthy gut bacteria and decreasing the number of healthy ones. These changes may be associated with obesity and other chronic illnesses, such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease,

"Greasy foods, which are cooked in large amounts of fat, may cause weight gain due to their high calorie count."

Watch the video below:

Reactions s lady buys greasy buns

@simply_ezekiel35 said:

"Just go buy more gather the oil take cook spaghetti. And then chop the buns. Afternoon and evening food never set be that?"

@Khay said:

"Squeeze am for bottle wait for me Very important."

@Diary of an introvert said:

"Na promo them dey do na... buy buns get 1 liter of oil free."

@MIRA said:

"E jus be like cloth wey dem de squeeze before you hang am."

@Allets said:

"Hope say you use the oil fry plantain."

@barbie trisha said:

"Keep that oil. Use am fry plantain if you reach house."

@queen_beeee20 said:

"Use the oil to fry chicken."

@Racheal Jacob said:

"Keep the oil take fry fish."

Man praises food from Hilda Baci's restaurant

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man enjoyed a plate of food at Hilda Baci's restaurant and he has come out to share his experience.

The man met Hilda Baci herself at her restaurant, which is known as MyFoodByHilda, located in Lagos.

He was happy to meet the award-winning chef who showed him some of the dishes cooked in the restaurant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng