A Nigerian man fell deeply in love with a filling station attendant who once sold fuel to him

The lady posted a video of the filling station where she works and where she met the man who married her

Their love story is trending on social media after she shared the heartwarming video on TikTok

A Nigerian lady who worked as a filling station attendant has married one of her customers.

The lady, Lima Herbals, shared a video on TikTok to tell their amazing love story and how the journey is going so far so well.

The man came to buy fuel and fell in love. Photo credit: TikTok/@lima_herbals.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Lima was spotted standing at a filling station where she worked as a pump attendant.

She said in the video that her husband came to buy fuel, and they ended up falling in love with each other.

Their relationship has now ended in marriage. The heartwarming wedding video went viral after she posted it.

Lima captioned the video:

"Funny how the man I sold fuel to happens to be my husband today."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady marries her customer

@OSATOHANMWEN said:

"Your skin changed, you smile changed."

@Rukky of Abuja commented:

"Tomorrow morning I dey start fuel business."

@mimi said:

"Me going to 12 different filling stations to look for 12 jobs."

@desire123 reacted:

"Abeg na where you been work make I go apply Biko?"

@Brightina said:

"We all go sell fuel."

@Sunshine said:

"Una don start o. Make we work for a restaurant or make we sell fuel station?"

@ranky040 said:

"Moral lesson: start to dey sell fuel thanks for the update."

EU Snipes commented:

"I dey go find work for filling station, first thing tomorrow morning."

@Lucia said:

"I use to be a pump attendant with total station."

@Victoria said:

"I dey go submit my cv for filling station asap."

Source: Legit.ng