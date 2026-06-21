Breaking: INEC Declares Results on Gov Oyebanji in Ekiti Governorship Election
Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti State governorship election, has won his local government, Ekiti West, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
INEC announced the result of the Ekiti West LGA at its collation centre in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Sunday, June 21.
According to INEC, the APC candidate scored 28,258 votes to defeat his closest rival, Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 3,644, while the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), came third with 674 votes.
See the breakdown of the results on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng