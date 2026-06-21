Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti State governorship election, has won his local government, Ekiti West, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC announced the result of the Ekiti West LGA at its collation centre in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Sunday, June 21.

INEC declares the results of Governor Biodun Oyebanji's LG in the Ekiti governorship election Photo Credit: @biodunaoyebanji

Source: Twitter

According to INEC, the APC candidate scored 28,258 votes to defeat his closest rival, Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 3,644, while the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), came third with 674 votes.

See the breakdown of the results on X here:

Source: Legit.ng