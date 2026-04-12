UNIZIK appoints Stanley Uzochukwu to lead Advancement Management Board

Nnamdi Azikiwe University has appointed Dr Stanley Uzochukwu as chairman of its Advancement Management Board, in a move the institution says is aimed at strengthening its development and strategic partnerships.

The university announced the appointment in Awka, noting that the board is expected to play a key role in advancing institutional growth through fundraising, alumni relations and external engagement.

UNIZIK gives appointment to Dr Stanley Uzochukwu

Source: Twitter

Uzochukwu, who leads Stanel Group and is associated with The Delborough Lagos, previously served on the board of the UNIZIK Business School, a position he assumed in October 2021. His appointment to the advancement board builds on that earlier involvement with the university.

University officials said the new board would support efforts to improve funding streams and expand collaborations, particularly as Nigerian universities increasingly look beyond government allocations to sustain operations and infrastructure development.

Speaking at the inauguration held at the UNIZIK Business School Hall, the Vice Chancellor, Ugochukwu Anyaehie, said the institution expects the board to contribute to long-term planning and institutional positioning.

He expressed confidence in the composition of the board and its ability to provide direction in areas related to partnerships and resource mobilisation.

In his remarks, Uzochukwu said his focus would be on supporting initiatives that strengthen the university’s capacity and reach. He pointed to the role of strategic collaboration and structured planning in building sustainable institutions.

“Great institutions are not sustained by history alone; they are propelled by intentional people,” he said, adding, “I come with a responsibility to bring strategic thinking, bold partnership and a relentless drive for excellence.”

The Advancement Management Board is part of a broader framework used by universities to coordinate donor engagement, alumni contributions and external partnerships. Such structures have become increasingly important in Nigeria’s higher education sector, where institutions face funding constraints and growing demand for improved facilities.

Uzochukwu also holds positions on other corporate and academic boards, including involvement with Igbinedion University, reflecting a growing overlap between business leadership and university governance in the country.

His appointment comes at a time when universities are placing greater emphasis on alternative funding models and global engagement, with advancement offices serving as a bridge between academia and private sector support. For UNIZIK, the new board is expected to contribute to ongoing efforts to reposition the institution and expand its network of partners within and outside Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng